NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide the underlying metrics behind Jakub Dobes of the Montreal Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes is having a brilliant Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens, and his strong advanced metrics have helped him emerge as a dark horse Conn Smythe Trophy candidate.

Dobes is 6-4 with a .918 save percentage in 10 games this postseason, including consecutive wins against the Buffalo Sabres in Games 2 and 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Over those two games, Dobes has stopped a combined 54 of 57 shots faced (.947 save percentage) and has a 1.50 goals-against average.

Dobes has been particularly impressive following a loss this postseason, going 4-0 with a .948 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average. By comparison, Dobes, who led NHL rookie goalies in wins (29 in 43 games) this season, was 8-4-1 following a loss during the regular season but had a .891 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against average in those games.

The highlight of Dobes’ surprising run this postseason was his epic performance on the road in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round. Dobes stopped 28 of 29 shots faced as Montreal defeated Tampa Bay 2-1 despite being outshot 29-9, the lowest shots on goal total in NHL history for a team that won a single playoff game. Dobes became the fifth rookie goaltender in Canadiens history to win a Game 7 (others: Jacques Plante, Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, Carey Price).