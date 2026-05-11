NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

Save percentage in close games, stops from distance fueling rookie’s surprising run

Jakub Dobes for EDGE May 11 26

© Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide the underlying metrics behind Jakub Dobes of the Montreal Canadiens.

Jakub Dobes is having a brilliant Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens, and his strong advanced metrics have helped him emerge as a dark horse Conn Smythe Trophy candidate.

Dobes is 6-4 with a .918 save percentage in 10 games this postseason, including consecutive wins against the Buffalo Sabres in Games 2 and 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Over those two games, Dobes has stopped a combined 54 of 57 shots faced (.947 save percentage) and has a 1.50 goals-against average.

Dobes has been particularly impressive following a loss this postseason, going 4-0 with a .948 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average. By comparison, Dobes, who led NHL rookie goalies in wins (29 in 43 games) this season, was 8-4-1 following a loss during the regular season but had a .891 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against average in those games.

The highlight of Dobes’ surprising run this postseason was his epic performance on the road in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round. Dobes stopped 28 of 29 shots faced as Montreal defeated Tampa Bay 2-1 despite being outshot 29-9, the lowest shots on goal total in NHL history for a team that won a single playoff game. Dobes became the fifth rookie goaltender in Canadiens history to win a Game 7 (others: Jacques Plante, Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy, Carey Price).

MTL@TBL, Gm 7: Dobes makes 28 saves in Game 7 victory

Dobes has become the second Canadiens rookie goalie over the past 40 years (since 1986) to win at least six games in a single postseason, joining Patrick Roy (15 in 1986). To this point in the postseason, Dobes has arguably been Montreal’s most valuable player.

Since the Conn Smythe Trophy originated in 1965, Roy and Ken Dryden (1971) both won the award as rookies with the Canadiens. The only two other rookie goalies to ever win Conn Smythe were Cam Ward (with Carolina Hurricanes in 2006) and Ron Hextall (with Philadelphia Flyers in 1987). Since Roy won his second of two Conn Smythe trophies with the Canadiens in 1993, seven other NHL goalies have won playoff MVP (most recently Andrei Vasilevskiy of Lightning in 2021).

Here are three underlying reasons Dobes is a dark horse candidate for the Conn Smythe:

1. Save percentage in close games

Dobes has a .951 save percentage in the third period this postseason (77 saves on 81 shots faced), including 58 straight third-period saves dating back to Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dobes has the second-best third-period save percentage in a single postseason over the past five postseasons (minimum 80 shots faced) behind Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars (.953 in 2024).

Dobes also has a .920 save percentage in 5-on-5 close situations, meaning when a game is tied in the first or second period or within one goal in the third period. The Canadiens-Lightning series was particularly close; it was the third series in NHL playoff history to have seven straight one-goal games (others were New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals in 2015, Boston Bruins vs. Capitals in 2012). The score was either tied or within a one-goal margin for 98.7 percent of the Canadiens-Lightning series, the second-highest percentage in a seven-game series behind the Capitals-Bruins series in 2012 (99.4).

2. Saves from distance

Dobes has had plenty of success on perimeter shots this postseason; he has the most long-range saves (46) without allowing a long-range goal in the playoffs so far, and also the most midrange saves and long-range saves combined (139).

During the regular season, the Sabres ranked third in midrange goals (94) and sixth in high-danger goals (142). Buffalo’s power play has struggled this postseason (11.1 percent; worst among remaining playoff teams) after the Sabres went 1-for-4 with the man-advantage in Game 3. Dobes has stopped 17 of 20 shots faced (.850 power-play save percentage) while the Sabres have been on the power play in this series.

3. 5-on-5 metrics

Dobes has a .930 save percentage at 5-on-5 this postseason, fifth among goalies who have played multiple games. His 5-on-5 save percentage has been stronger at home (.940 in four games; fifth) compared to the road (.924 in six games). It’s worth noting Montreal lost two home games in the first round, but each was a narrow loss (3-2 in Game 4; 1-0 in overtime of Game 6), showing Dobes has been strong even in defeat.

In terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage in this series, Buffalo (51.3) has a slight lead on Montreal (48.7), but the Canadiens have been the better finishing team and have an 8-4 lead in 5-on-5 goals through the first three games. The only goalie with more quality starts (greater than .900 save percentage) than Dobes (six) this postseason is Frederik Andersen (seven) of the Carolina Hurricanes.

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