1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs among closest in NHL history

In terms of close games (one-goal margin of victory or two-plus with at least one empty-net goal), this postseason has seen 87 percent of action being close games, tied for the highest percentage through 39 games in history.
This postseason has featured 12 overtime games, tied for the fifth most in an opening round (18 in 2017, 16 in 2021, 14 in 2023, 14 in 2014, 12 in 2025). Each opening-round series has featured at least one overtime game for the fifth time in NHL history (others: 2023, 2017, 2013, 2001).
This postseason has seen 16 go-ahead goals in the third period, all scored by different players, and 12 overtime goals, all scored by different players.
Per NHL EDGE stats, six of the 16 third-period go-ahead goals have been high-danger goals, while four of the 12 overtime goals have been high-danger goals. This includes the lone breakaway overtime goal scored by Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak to keep their season alive against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5.