1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs among closest in NHL history

12 games have gone to OT, with at least 1 in each of the 8 series

Hutson celebration for close first round story April 30 26

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been one of the closest postseasons in NHL history.

Entering play on Thursday, the score has been tied for 48 percent of all playing time, the highest percentage in the expansion era (since 1967-68) through 39 playoff games. The score has been tied or within one goal for 83 percent of all playing time this postseason, the highest percentage through 39 playoffs games across the League since 2012.

In terms of close games (one-goal margin of victory or two-plus with at least one empty-net goal), this postseason has seen 87 percent of action being close games, tied for the highest percentage through 39 games in history.

This postseason has featured 12 overtime games, tied for the fifth most in an opening round (18 in 2017, 16 in 2021, 14 in 2023, 14 in 2014, 12 in 2025). Each opening-round series has featured at least one overtime game for the fifth time in NHL history (others: 2023, 2017, 2013, 2001).

This postseason has seen 16 go-ahead goals in the third period, all scored by different players, and 12 overtime goals, all scored by different players.

Per NHL EDGE stats, six of the 16 third-period go-ahead goals have been high-danger goals, while four of the 12 overtime goals have been high-danger goals. This includes the lone breakaway overtime goal scored by Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak to keep their season alive against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 5.

BOS@BUF, Gm 5: Pastrnak extends series with game winner in OT

The Utah Mammoth have scored the most go-ahead goals in the third period (three). Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky is the only player to score a third-period go-ahead goal and an overtime goal this postseason, with each coming in a Game 1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Four of the 12 overtime goal-scorers have been defensemen, including Cam York’s series-clinching goal to help the Philadelphia Flyers advance past the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday.

The hardest shot resulting in an overtime goal this postseason came from Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson in Game 3 (90.08 mph). The hardest shot resulting in a third-period go-ahead goal came from Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Beckett Sennecke against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 (90.49 mph).

The NHL leaders in 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations (when game is tied in first or second period, or within one goal in third period) are Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche. Each has a perfect 1.000 save percentage in close situations.

It’s worth noting 54 percent of all games this postseason have been decided by one goal (21 of 39). The Lightning-Canadiens series has been tied or within one goal for all but a 5:37 stretch of time in Game 4 where Montreal led 2-0; that means there has been at most a one-goal margin for 98.2 percent of the playing time through the first five games (310:42 of 316:19).

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