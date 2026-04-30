1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs among closest in NHL history

The Utah Mammoth have scored the most go-ahead goals in the third period (three). Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky is the only player to score a third-period go-ahead goal and an overtime goal this postseason, with each coming in a Game 1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Four of the 12 overtime goal-scorers have been defensemen, including Cam York’s series-clinching goal to help the Philadelphia Flyers advance past the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday.

The hardest shot resulting in an overtime goal this postseason came from Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson in Game 3 (90.08 mph). The hardest shot resulting in a third-period go-ahead goal came from Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Beckett Sennecke against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 (90.49 mph).

The NHL leaders in 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations (when game is tied in first or second period, or within one goal in third period) are Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche. Each has a perfect 1.000 save percentage in close situations.

It’s worth noting 54 percent of all games this postseason have been decided by one goal (21 of 39). The Lightning-Canadiens series has been tied or within one goal for all but a 5:37 stretch of time in Game 4 where Montreal led 2-0; that means there has been at most a one-goal margin for 98.2 percent of the playing time through the first five games (310:42 of 316:19).