NHL EDGE stats for Lightning-Canadiens Game 7

1. Lightning’s possession metrics

This best-of-7 series has been extremely close through the first six games: the score has been tied or within one goal for 98.5 percent of the total playing time (379:45 of 385:22). The goals in the series are 14-14 at all strengths and 9-9 at 5-on-5. The score has been tied for 66 percent of the total playing time, while Montreal has led for 27 percent of the series and Tampa Bay for only 7 percent.

Each of the six games have been decided by one goal, and four of the six games have gone to overtime. Each team has won two overtime games in the series, and the Lightning forced Game 7 after Gage Goncalves scored the lone goal of Game 6 in overtime.

One area of advantage in this tight series has been Tampa Bay’s performance in key possession metrics. The Lightning have a better offensive zone time percentage (43.1) than the Canadiens (39.2), while Tampa Bay has an edge in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (54.4) compared to Montreal (45.6). In terms of offensive zone time percentage, Lightning forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov rank first (52.0) and second (51.1), respectively, this postseason. Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh ranks second among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage (50.6) during the playoffs and led the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts during the regular season (97).