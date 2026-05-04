NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide three underlying metrics to watch for in the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks.
NHL EDGE stats: Golden Knights-Ducks series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Vegas’ high-danger prowess, Anaheim’s scoring depth key factors in first-ever playoff matchup
© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
1. Golden Knights’ high-danger prowess
Vegas leads the NHL with 14 high-danger goals this postseason, including multiple high-danger goals from forwards Pavel Dorofeyev (three), Brett Howden, Nic Dowd and Colton Sissons (two each). The Golden Knights also had the best high-danger shots on goal differential (plus-20) of any team in the first round (53 high-danger shots for, 33 high-danger shots against). Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal, meanwhile, has struggled against high-danger shots (.718 high-danger save percentage this postseason; NHL average: .831).
The Ducks’ power play has been one of their strengths this postseason, converting on an NHL-best 50.0 percent of its man-advantage opportunities (8-for-16) in the series upset against the Oilers. Ducks veteran forward Alex Killorn had three high-danger goals in the first round, tied for second in the entire NHL behind Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning (four).
But, among goalies who have played multiple games this postseason, Vegas goalie Carter Hart is tied for second in high-danger save percentage (.909) behind Alex Lyon of the Buffalo Sabres (.926). The Golden Knights also have the third-best penalty kill percentage (93.8) this postseason, giving them a chance to contain Anaheim’s high-powered offense.
2. Ducks’ scoring depth
Anaheim had four players with more than a point per game (Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier) in the opening round against Edmonton. The Ducks are also the only team with eight players of at least five points this postseason. During the regular season, the Ducks had three 60-point scorers, all 22 years old or younger, in Gauthier (69 in 76 games), Carlsson (67 in 70 games) and rookie Beckett Sennecke (60 in 82 games).
Despite having four wins in six playoff games so far, Hart had a sub-.900 save percentage (.898) in the first round and particularly struggled in the Vegas’ Game 3 loss at the Utah Mammoth (.667 save percentage; four goals allowed on 12 shots faced). Anaheim had a slightly better 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (53.2) in its series against Edmonton (46.8) than Vegas (52.0) did in its series against Utah (48.0). This regular season, Anaheim was one of the NHL’s most-improved teams in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (52.2; seventh) compared to last season (46.3; 30th) under new coach Joel Quenneville.
3. Vegas’ defensive structure
Since Vegas hired John Tortorella as coach, the team has 11 wins in 14 games (regular season and playoffs combined). Three of the Golden Knights’ four wins against Utah in the first round were comeback victories, with each featuring a game-tying or go-ahead goal in the third period.
Per NHL EDGE IQ, the Golden Knights had the third-lowest average Projected Goal Rate (PGR) against (5.23 percent) during the regular season, indicating their defense did not allow as many high-quality scoring chances compared to other teams.
Vegas also ranks second in offensive zone time percentage at both all strengths (43.8) and even strength (43.7) this postseason. Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner had seven points (two goals, five assists) in the first round, including two goals, one assist and seven shots on goal in the series-clinching Game 6 win. Marner had two shorthanded assists in the first round and leads Vegas in both 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (60.7) and 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-35) this postseason.
The Golden Knights and Ducks will play their first head-to-head playoff series; Anaheim went 3-0-0 against Vegas this season, sweeping them for the first time in franchise history. Two of Anaheim’s Western Conference-leading 26 comeback wins this regular season came against the Golden Knights.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.