NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Wild series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1. Defenseman spotlight: Makar vs. Hughes

In terms of career points per game in the regular season, Cale Makar (1.08) and Quinn Hughes (0.96) rank first and second among active defensemen. Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner (2022, 2025) and past Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2022), matches up against Hughes (won Norris Trophy in 2024) in the playoffs for the first time of their careers. This will mark the fifth playoff series in NHL history when Norris Trophy winners from each of the past two seasons faced each other; the others were Nicklas Lidstrom vs. Scott Niedermayer in the 2007, Lidstrom vs. Chris Pronger in 2002, Chris Chelios vs. Ray Bourque in 1990 and Doug Harvey vs. Red Kelly in the 1956.

Makar also won the Calder Trophy in 2020 over Hughes, who finished second in voting that year. In their all-time head-to-head matchups in the regular season, Makar has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) and 38 shots on goal in 16 games against Hughes, who has eight points (all assists) and 46 shots on goal in those games.

Both Makar and Hughes scored the series-clinching goals for their respective teams to advance past their first-round opponents, and their advanced stats profiles suggest this could be a monumental matchup. In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts, Makar (223; second) and Hughes (174; fourth) each ranked in the top five at their position during the regular season. Makar has the fastest max skating speed (23.92 mph) in the entire NHL this postseason, while Hughes has skated the most miles in a single game during the playoffs (6.35).