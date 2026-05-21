NHL EDGE stats behind Golden Knights’ success under Tortorella 

1. Hart and strong defense

Since being hired by the Vegas Golden Knights on March 29, John Tortorella has led the team to 16 wins in his first 21 games as coach (7-0-1 in regular season plus 9-4 this postseason). The two-time Jack Adams Award winner and past Stanley Cup champion (with Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004), Tortorella is known for the defensive structure, strong goaltending and shot-blocking abilities of his teams, which have helped the recent champion Golden Knights (won Stanley Cup in 2023) rediscover their elite form.

Goalie Carter Hart, who reunited with Tortorella after being together on the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, has been the biggest beneficiary of Vegas’ late-season coaching change. Hart is 15-4 with a .923 save percentage in 19 games under Tortorella with Vegas. This postseason, Hart is leading the NHL in quality starts (nine; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) and ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.874; behind Frederik Andersen's .925) among goalies whose teams advanced past the first round.

In Vegas’ Game 1 road win against the Avalanche, Hart stopped 12 of 14 high-danger shots faced, his most high-danger saves in a game during the 2026 playoffs and one short of the most by any goalie in a game this postseason (Jesper Wallstedt of Minnesota Wild had 13 high-danger saves against Colorado in Game 1 of the second round). So far this postseason, Vegas has an advantage in terms of team save percentage (.918 in 13 games) compared to Colorado (.897 in 10 games).