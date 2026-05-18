Hurricanes have 'seen enough' of playoff disappointments, ready to prove it

Carolina lost the first three games to Florida last season by a combined 16-4 before winning 3-0 in Game 4 and taking a 2-0 lead in Game 5. But the Panthers rallied for a 5-3 win to end the Hurricanes' season again on their way to winning the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

As painful as that was, their hope is they can take something from how they played later in that series that will help them this time.

"You'd like to think so," Aho said. "You gain confidence from your good stuff, but then you have to learn from maybe the mistakes or anything really. That's your whole career. You just try to be a better hockey player, so of course you try to use all the experience you have."

Riddled by injuries, Florida didn't qualify for the playoffs this season, so it's not in Carolina's way this time. That doesn't mean getting past this round will be easier, but the Hurricanes believe they are better equipped to get to handle whatever comes their way.

It begins with the additions of K'Andre Millerand Nikolaj Ehlers. Miller, a 26-year-old who was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1, 2025 and signed an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value), gives them another top four defenseman who defends well with his size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds), reach and skating, moves the puck well and can chip in offensively (six assists and plus-9 in eight playoff games).

Ehlers, a 30-year-old who signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million AAV) as an unrestricted free agent on July 3, 2025, provides high-end speed and offensive skill (two goals, two assists in seven playoff games) on the wing playing on a line with Staal and Martinook.

"He is a really dynamic player with offensive skill and creativity who can turn puck possession into scoring chances," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "We've had a group that can dominate puck possession for a long time now. The more skill we have, the more we have to turn that into scoring chances and finish those chances, the more dangerous we get."

The continued maturation of young forwards Logan Stankoven (23) and Jackson Blake (22) playing on a line with rejuvenated veteran Taylor Hall (34) has added another element as well. The three drove the offense through sweeps of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds with Hall leading the way with 12 points (three goals, nine assists), Blake second with 11 (four goals, seven assists) and Stankoven is third with eight (seven goals, one assist).

Although the top line of Svechnikov (one goal, two assists), Aho (three goals, one assist) and Seth Jarvis (one goal, three assist) has yet to break out offensively, there's diversity to Carolina's attack that didn't exist previously.