NHL EDGE stats: Ducks’ surprising start to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2. High-danger goals

The Ducks, as a team, are top five in both high-danger shots on goal (34; third) and midrange shots on goal (41; fifth) this postseason. They are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for first in high-danger goals (nine) during the playoffs. Per NHL EDGE IQ, six of the eight shot attempts with the highest Projected Goal Rate in this series have come from the Ducks.

Carlsson, Alex Killorn and Viel are tied for Anaheim’s most high-danger goals (two each; tied for second in NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel’s four) this postseason. Killorn, who won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, is another veteran bringing important experience to the young Ducks.

Killorn (five points in four games this postseason) is the only player in the NHL with at least one point at all strengths (even-strength, power play and shorthanded) this postseason. Killon’s line with Granlund and Sennecke has given Anaheim’s offense another dimension on top of its dominant first line of Carlsson, Gauthier and Troy Terry and equal, if not better, scoring depth compared to Edmonton so far in the series.

The Ducks have also used their speed to combat the Oilers’ trademark style. Edmonton has the most 20-plus mph speed bursts (158) this postseason, but Anaheim also ranks highly in that category (99; sixth). Poehling leads the Ducks in max skating speed (reached 23.39 mph in Game 3) and quietly has the fourth-fastest burst in the entire NHL this postseason (ahead of McDavid’s fastest burst of 22.99 mph, which ranks eighth).

3. Shot metrics

Carlsson ranks second in the entire NHL in shots on goal this postseason (22) behind Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (23). Carlsson is also tied for second in the entire NHL in midrange shots on goal (nine) behind Tage Thompson of the Sabres (10).

Carlson set the new hardest shot of the 2026 playoffs in Game 4 on a shot attempt of 102.72 mph, which was blocked. Carlson has also been a standout among defensemen in terms of average shot speed (76.59; 95th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage (45.8; 86th percentile) this postseason. Gauthier, meanwhile, has excelled among forwards in average shot speed (69.64 mph; 99th percentile), hardest shot (88.92 mph; 92nd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (six; 92nd percentile) this postseason.

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Anaheim has scored 13 of its 16 goals on inferenced shots on offensive zone plays, meaning they occurred five or more seconds after entering the offensive zone. Inferenced shot attempts exclude those taken greater than 60 feet from the goal, beyond the goal line or against an empty net.

The Oilers have shown the ability to flip the switch during many of their past playoff series wins during the McDavid-Draisaitl era, most notably when they trailed 3-0 during the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers but won three straight to force Game 7. But considering the Pacific Division title race was wide open up until the final days of the regular season, the Ducks’ array of strong advanced metrics gives them a ceiling of not only winning this series but also potentially coming out of their side of the bracket.