NHL EDGE stats: Starting goalie decisions in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

1. Jesper Wallstedt, MIN

After being the 1B option behind Filip Gustavsson for most of this regular season, the Minnesota Wild started the rookie Wallstedt for Game 1; he has played all four playoff games, and their best-of-7 series against the Dallas Stars is tied 2-2.

The tandem of Wallstedt and Gustavsson combined for eight shutouts this regular season (tied for second most behind New York Islanders) and a .903 team save percentage (second best behind Colorado Avalanche’s .909). But Wallstedt’s high ceiling has been on full display with a .929 save percentage this postseason, which ranks fifth among goalies who have played multiple games.

Among goalies to play at least three games, Wallstedt ranks fifth in high-danger save percentage (.844) and third in midrange save percentage (.955). Wallstedt, who was tied for eighth in 5-on-5 save percentage this regular season (.921), ranks third in that category this postseason (.970). He has also been a standout in quality start percentage (starts with greater than .900 save percentage), ranking fourth this regular season (69.7 percent).