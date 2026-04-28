NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the underlying metrics behind three key goalie decisions in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL EDGE stats: Starting goalie decisions in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Wallstedt emerges as No. 1 option for Wild; Lyon, Silovs spark respective teams
1. Jesper Wallstedt, MIN
After being the 1B option behind Filip Gustavsson for most of this regular season, the Minnesota Wild started the rookie Wallstedt for Game 1; he has played all four playoff games, and their best-of-7 series against the Dallas Stars is tied 2-2.
The tandem of Wallstedt and Gustavsson combined for eight shutouts this regular season (tied for second most behind New York Islanders) and a .903 team save percentage (second best behind Colorado Avalanche’s .909). But Wallstedt’s high ceiling has been on full display with a .929 save percentage this postseason, which ranks fifth among goalies who have played multiple games.
Among goalies to play at least three games, Wallstedt ranks fifth in high-danger save percentage (.844) and third in midrange save percentage (.955). Wallstedt, who was tied for eighth in 5-on-5 save percentage this regular season (.921), ranks third in that category this postseason (.970). He has also been a standout in quality start percentage (starts with greater than .900 save percentage), ranking fourth this regular season (69.7 percent).
2. Alex Lyon, BUF
Lyon has been a part of a strong timeshare with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen; the Buffalo Sabres ranked third in team save percentage (.900) this regular season, and their improved goaltending sparked a drastic turnaround. The Sabres were 39-9-5 over their final 53 games dating back to Dec. 9, the best record in the NHL over that span, and ended their 14-season playoff drought.
After losing to the Boston Bruins in Game 2, when Luukkonen allowed a goal from center ice, Buffalo made a goalie change to Lyon, who won Games 3 and 4 on the road to help the Sabres take a 3-1 series lead. Lyon had more shutouts (three) than Luukkonen (one) during the regular season. While Lyon and Luukkonen had identical 5-on-5 save percentages in the regular season (.915), Lyon was much better in 5-on-5 close situations (.925 when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) compared to Luukkonen (.902).
Lyon is second in the entire NHL in high-danger save percentage (.929) this postseason, stopping 13 of 14 high-danger shots faced. He has also been perfect from perimeter shots on goal, stopping 31 of 31 from midrange and long-range locations combined. Lyon also ranks second in 5-on-5 save percentage (.971) during the playoffs behind Scott Wedgewood of the Avalanche (.973).
3. Arturs Silovs, PIT
After the Pittsburgh Penguins fell behind 3-0 in their best-of-7 series against the rival Philadelphia Flyers, they turned from Stuart Skinner to the rookie Silovs, who has won consecutive games to keep their season alive and force Game 6. Silovs led Abbotsford of the American Hockey League to the Calder Cup championship last season and won playoff MVP after going 16-7 with a .931 save percentage and five shutouts in 24 postseason games.
Silovs, who was acquired by Pittsburgh on July 13, 2025, also has prior NHL postseason experience from 2024, when he went 5-5 with one shutout in 10 playoff games for the Vancouver Canucks. Arturs Silovs became the third goalie in Penguins history to have each of his first two playoff wins with the franchise come in games when facing elimination (others: Frank Pietrangelo in 1991, Michel Dion in 1982).
Silovs had 19 wins and two shutouts in 38 starts this regular season and was tied for ninth in midrange save percentage (.906). This postseason, Silovs ranks fifth in midrange save percentage (.941) and has yet to allow a long-range goal (12 saves on 12 long-range shots faced) or any goals in 5-on-5 close situations.
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