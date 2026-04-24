NHL EDGE stats behind Stankoven’s breakout for Hurricanes

Logan Stankoven is having a breakout performance for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs backed by dominant advanced stats.

Stankoven has scored goals in each of his first three games against the Ottawa Senators this postseason, including the game-winning goal in Game 1, and has four points (three goals, one assist) and 15 shots on goal in those three playoff games. He’s tied with five other players for the NHL lead in postseason goals and is tied for fourth in shots on goal this playoffs.

Stankoven became the second player in NHL history to score the game-opening goal in each of his team’s first three games of a postseason, joining Toronto Maple Leafs forward George Armstrong (1956). The Hurricanes have a 3-0 lead in their best-of-7 series against the Senators and will have a chance at a sweep in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, FDSNSO, HBO MAX).

The line of Stankoven, Taylor Hall & Jackson Blake has combined for 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 34 shots on goal and 55 shot attempts in three games. No other forward on the Hurricanes has had more than one point so far in the playoffs, and five of Carolina’s seven goals in the series have come from that line trio.

Acquired by Carolina from the Dallas Stars as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade last season, Stankoven has 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 100 regular-season games with the Hurricanes. Stankoven now has 12 points (eight goals, four assists), including three game-winning goals, in 18 career postseason games with Carolina. Stankoven finished the regular season on an eight-game point streak with 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in that span.

Here are three underlying storylines surrounding Stankoven’s late-season spike in production.

1. Shots by location

Stankoven leads Carolina in high-danger shots on goal (seven) this postseason. He ranked highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (60; 85th percentile) and high-danger goals (13; 83rd percentile) during the regular season.

Stankoven also ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (70; 91st percentile) and midrange goals (seven; 84th percentile) during the regular season.

In 19 games during his debut postseason with the Stars in 2024, Stankoven scored two of his three goals from midrange zones and ranked in the 93rd percentile or higher among forwards in midrange shots on goal (15), long-range shots on goal (eight) and long-range goals (one).