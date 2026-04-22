NHL EDGE stats behind Martone's historic start for Flyers

Has scored game-winning goals in 1st 2 playoff games, excels in possession, shot metrics

Martone for EDGE April 22 26

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify some key advanced metrics behind Philadelphia Flyers rookie Porter Martone's immediate impact.

Porter Martone is having a historic start to his NHL career for the Philadelphia Flyers, and his strong advanced stats in the Stanley Cup Playoffs further prove he could be a difference-maker for the franchise in the short and long term.

The 19-year-old forward became the first teenager in NHL history to score game-winning goals in each of his first two career postseason games, helping the Flyers take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-7 series against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Martone, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 29, has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his first 11 NHL games (regular season and playoffs combined).

Martone, who helped the Flyers win six of their final seven regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020, adds another promising young forward to a group that features 25-year-old Trevor Zegras (set NHL career high with 26 goals this season) and 21-year-old Matvei Michkov (No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft).

PHI@PIT, Gm 2: Martone cleans up rebound to break the ice in 2nd

Martone, who will make his home postseason debut against the Penguins in Game 3 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS), is also the Flyers' first teenager to score goals in back-to-back road games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last teenager in the NHL to score goals in back-to-back road postseason games was Jordan Staal (2007).

Martone led Michigan State University in points (50) and goals (25) in 35 games as a freshman, including three points (one goal, two assists) in two games at the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Martone's smooth transition from college hockey to the NHL makes him an early Calder Trophy candidate for next season (will remain rookie eligible in 2026-27).

Here are three underlying storylines surrounding Martone’s early impact that provide a glimpse of his high offensive ceiling:

1. Possession metrics

Martone leads Flyers skaters in goals, shot attempts (13) and shots on goal (seven) through two playoff games. Philadelphia has outscored its opponents by an 8-3 margin at 5-on-5 with Martone on the ice over his first 11 NHL games since March 31.

With Martone on the ice, the Flyers have generated 135 shot attempts at 5-on-5 through his first 11 games, the third most on the team and most among Philadelphia forwards. Although it’s a small sample size, Martone ranked in the 87th percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (45.1) during the regular season.

PHI@PIT, Gm 1: Martone increases Flyers' lead late in 3rd period

2. Midrange prowess

Martone has four midrange shots on goal this postseason (tied for fifth in the entire NHL). Philadelphia, as a team, finished tied for sixth in midrange goals (90) during the regular season.

During the regular season, Martone had a well-balanced shot chart, with 10 high-danger shots on goal, 10 from midrange, five from the far-right regions and four from the far-left regions. Martone’s shot speed has also played a factor in his midrange success; he had 16 shot attempts of 70-plus mph in his nine regular-season games and has added two more such attempts in the playoffs.

3. Power-play metrics

One glaring area of improvement for the Flyers is their power play, which ranked last in the regular season (15.7 percent). Since making his NHL debut, Martone leads the Flyers in both power-play shot attempts (17) and power-play shots on goal (11). While Philadelphia is 0-for-7 on the power play through two playoff games, Martone and teammate Christian Dvorak have combined for 10 (five each) of the Flyers’ 13 power-play shot attempts, showing that the rookie has become a focal point in those situations.

Martone's goal to open the scoring in Game 2, which proved to be the game-winning goal, had a PGR of 37.97 percent, making it an extremely high-probability attempt. It is the highest PGR on any shot attempt from either team so far in the Flyers-Penguins series, showing that Martone is putting himself in position for sustained success in different situations.

Martone has a chance to become the first teenager to score a goal in each of his first three career playoff games since Sidney Crosby of the Penguins in 2007. And, with the Flyers halfway towards their first playoff series win since 2020, Martone is already opening eyes around the NHL and making Philadelphia a dark horse candidate for a deep playoff run.

Related Content

HALO conference shows continued growth in advanced hockey analytics

NHL EDGE stats: Tortorella can spark Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Sorokin building strong case for Vezina Trophy

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

Marner's versatility filling multiple roles for Golden Knights in Western 1st Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 Things to Watch: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Zuccarello, Trenin game-time decisions for Wild in Game 3 of West 1st Round

Zacha, Arvidsson, Mittelstadt respond in Game 2, help Bruins salvage split 

Hagel eager to accept role of 'bad guy' for Lightning in Game 3 at Montreal

'Slap Shot' goalie enjoying Dobes, Canadiens' ride in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars-Wild series will go 7 games, analyst Button says

Lewis retires from NHL after 17 seasons, won Stanley Cup twice with Kings

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings ‘have to find a way to win’ after valiant effort comes up short in Game 2

Roy scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Kings in Game 2 of West 1st Round

Mammoth bringing momentum home after 1st Stanley Cup Playoff win

Luukkonen laments miscue on ‘bad bounce’ for Sabres in Game 2 of East 1st Round

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Cooley breaks tie late in 3rd, Mammoth edge Golden Knights in Game 2 to even West 1st Round

Lightning even Eastern 1st Round with wild, physical Game 2 victory

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs