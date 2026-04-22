NHL EDGE stats behind Martone's historic start for Flyers

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify some key advanced metrics behind Philadelphia Flyers rookie Porter Martone's immediate impact.

Porter Martone is having a historic start to his NHL career for the Philadelphia Flyers, and his strong advanced stats in the Stanley Cup Playoffs further prove he could be a difference-maker for the franchise in the short and long term.

The 19-year-old forward became the first teenager in NHL history to score game-winning goals in each of his first two career postseason games, helping the Flyers take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-7 series against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Martone, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 29, has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his first 11 NHL games (regular season and playoffs combined).

Martone, who helped the Flyers win six of their final seven regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020, adds another promising young forward to a group that features 25-year-old Trevor Zegras (set NHL career high with 26 goals this season) and 21-year-old Matvei Michkov (No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft).