Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Much debate following McKenna, Stenberg with top 2 picks

21. Washington Capitals
Kimelman -- Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN): With Cole Hutson graduating to the NHL, the Capitals are short on quality defenseman prospects. The 17-year-old right-handed shot had three assists and averaged 10:15 of ice time in 29 games in Liiga, the top league in Finland, and had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 15 games in the Finnish junior league. Piiparinen (6-1, 201) is a very good skater with a high hockey IQ.
Morreale -- Xavier Villeneuve: I have visions of Villeneuve and Cole Hutson one day giving opposing penalty-kill units fits. He's a deceptive and elusive skater in all directions, controls play with strong puck-moving skills but also can find passing outlets with precision. Villeneuve can run a power play and has great escape capabilities, making it hard to knock him off the puck.
22. Philadelphia Flyers
Kimelman -- Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): The Flyers could continue to build their young center depth after adding Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13), Jack Berglund (2024, No. 51) and Jack Nesbitt (2025, No. 12) in the top two rounds the previous two years. Command (6-1, 183) had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games in Sweden's junior league, and had five points (three goals, two assists) in five games for Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge. The 17-year-old is a very good skater who is a determined player with and without the puck.
Morreale -- Maddox Dagenais: Known for his solid offensive skills, Dagenais, the son of retired NHL forward Pierre Dagenais, added a layer of physicality to his power game this season that certainly would please most Flyers fans. He also tied Flyers forward prospect Nathan Quinn for the Quebec lead with 10 power-play goals.
23. Pittsburgh Penguins
Kimelman -- Thomas Bleyl: With Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang having more games behind them than ahead of them, finding young defenseman prospects is imperative. Bleyl is an outstanding skater in all directions. Though his offensive game will be his calling card at the pro level, he was poised making plays in the defensive zone. Going to Michigan State next season should further his off-ice development, which only will make him a better prospect.
Morreale -- Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP): Cullen (6-1, 176) has special offensive skills, most notably his ability to see the ice in ways no one else can. The 17-year-old also has a high hockey IQ and a work ethic that are high end, and his defensive game is improving. He also has strong hockey bloodlines. His father, Penguins player development coach Matt Cullen, was a three-time Stanley Cup champion during his 21-season NHL career.
24. Boston Bruins
Kimelman -- Wyatt Cullen: Injuries limited Cullen to 34 games, but he had 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists). He raised his play in big spots, including three points (one goal, two assists) in the two-game CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. His speed stands out, as does his tenacity, combined with a high-end skill set. He'll have the chance to further develop all of that at the University of Minnesota next season.
Morreale -- Juho Piiparinen: The right-handed shot is considered a defensive-minded defenseman capable of shutting plays down and controlling the space in front of his net and along the boards. Piiparinen is a fine skater with good edgework, which he was able to showcase for Finland at the 2026 WJC. He had one assist, was plus-6 and averaged 13:27 of ice time in four games.
25. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)
Kimelman -- JP Hurlbert: After taking McKenna with the top pick, the Canucks could look to add another high-end offensive player in Hurlbert, who tied for fourth in the WHL with 42 goals and was second in the league with 294 shots on goal. He might not have great speed but has shown a strong stride that allows him to take the puck and power through defenders. Playing at the University of Michigan next season will allow him the time he needs to get bigger, stronger and quicker.
Morreale -- Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden (SWE): Nordmark (6-1, 180) is a solid puck-handler with an ability to find and create passing lanes and be reliable defensively. The 17-year-old had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games for Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league, and one assist in eight games in the SHL. His father, defenseman Robert Nordmark, played the final three of his four NHL seasons with the Canucks.
26. Montreal Canadiens
Kimelman -- Egor Shilov: The Canadiens are flush with young forward talent at the NHL level, and have a few prospects close to joining them in Michael Hage (2024, No. 21), Aatos Koivu (2024, No. 70) and Alexander Zharovsky (2025, No. 34). Shilov might be the best player available in this spot. He's a very good skater with strong puck skills. He's committed to Boston University next season, which should allow him to develop physically and improve his work ethic.
Morreale -- Benjamin MacBeath, D, Calgary (WHL): MacBeath (6-2, 188) can distribute the puck well and offers excellent mobility for his stature. The 18-year-old led Calgary defensemen with seven goals, 51 points and 24 power-play points (one goal, 23 assists) in 67 games. He has a great motor and compares his style to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.
27. Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kimelman -- Nikita Klepov: After taking a defenseman with their first choice, the option here could be the most skilled forward available. Klepov led the OHL in scoring by displaying his ability to read the play and react with an accurate pass or a good shot. He also is a very good penalty killer, capable of turning pucks over and creating opportunities the other way, which led to his three short-handed goals.
Morreale -- Elton Hermansson: He might be the most technically skilled prospect in Europe this year, according to NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen. Hermansson is strong on the power play and has a good one-timer and a quick release.
28. Buffalo Sabres
Kimelman -- Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SWE): Gustafsson (6-4, 200) would make a nice left-shot complement to right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka (6-6, 218), Buffalo's first-round pick (No. 9) in the 2025 draft. Gustafsson had three assists in 27 SHL games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists in 19 games in Sweden's junior league. The 17-year-old is solid defensively and able to skate pucks out of the defensive zone or make smart, accurate breakout passes.
Morreale -- Malte Gustafsson: Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size, most recognized for his poise under duress and ability to make a good first pass. He can quarterback a power play and knows how to use his long reach to disrupt an opposing rush. He had 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time against older competition in the SHL.
29. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)
Kimelman -- Marcus Nordmark: With seven picks in the first three rounds, the Rangers have a chance to rebuild their prospect pipeline in a significant way. Nordmark is a very good skater with the stride and puck protection ability to power through defenders. He also has a very good shot and led the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with seven goals and 12 points in five games,
Morreale -- Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL): The right-shot center (6-7, 235) utilizes his excellent size and reach to an advantage, making him hard to contain down low and net-front. The 17-year-old can play all situations, rarely loses puck battles and has a high ceiling with the proper development, which will take a step when he plays at Michigan State next season. Rogowski had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games this season.
30. Carolina Hurricanes
Kimelman -- Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): The playmaking half of the Ruck twins, Markus led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) in 68 games. His vision, hockey IQ and passing ability are the best parts of his game, as well as his tenacity on the forecheck. The 18-year-old seems to fit what Carolina looks for with intelligent playmakers.
Morreale -- William Hakansson, D, Lulea (SWE): The left-handed shot, who had two assists and averaged 9:09 of ice time in 22 games, could be the steal of the first round. The 18-year-old is physically imposing with good hands and extreme poise and control for his stature (6-4, 207). He's reliable in defensive situations and effective near the boards and at the net front against opposing forwards. He's also good on the penalty kill.
31. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders)
Kimelman -- Brooks Rogowski: He has the size NHL teams covet but he's more than just a 6-7, 235-pound body. Rogowski has a good shot and is a mountain at the front of the net. Big players generally take longer to develop, but Michigan State has a renowned strength and conditioning program that should provide a solid runway toward becoming a high-end NHL player.
Morreale -- Markus Ruck: If he's here, why not make the pick? After choosing twin brother Liam 13 spots earlier, the Blues complete the Ruck package by selecting Markus, a left-shot center. Markus is the setup man of the twins with good hockey smarts and passing and he led the WHL with 41 power-play points (three goals, 38 assists).
32. Ottawa Senators
Kimelman -- Ryder Cali, C, North Bay (OHL): Cali, one of the youngest players in this draft class, had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 47 games. The 17-year-old is solidly built (6-1, 219) and can use that size and strength to fight to the front of the net for scoring chances. Ottawa has used the top of the draft to focus on defensemen the past two years, with Carter Yakemchuk (2024, No. 7) and Logan Hensler (2025, No. 23). Because of his age, size, strength and upside, Cali could be the right choice as they look to add skilled forwards to their prospect group.
Morreale -- Alexander Command: The left-handed shot exhibits high-end vision, good decision making and solid offensive instincts when on the move. His two-way game continues to improve, making him an intriguing choice at this point in the draft. In addition to his strong season in Sweden's junior league, he made his SHL debut, playing six games for Orebro.