Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Much debate following McKenna, Stenberg with top 2 picks

1. Vancouver Canucks

Kimelman -- Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA): McKenna entered the season as the projected top player and nothing he did this season changed that. After some bumps early while he adjusted to the NCAA level, the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games, including 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal. He'll probably need a similar adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), but he projects to be an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.

Morreale -- Gavin McKenna: The most dynamic offensive playmaker of this draft class established nine team records, including the first freshman with at least 50 points in a season. He finished second in scoring at the World Juniors with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games. He's at his best when the puck is on his stick, and he figured that out during the second half of the season at Penn State.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SHL): Stenberg (5-11, 183) had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) this season, the fifth-most by an 18-year-old in the SHL and the most since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He's an offensive dynamo who can drive play to create opportunities for others or finish chances and he's reliable defensively. With young centers Connor Bedard and Anton Frondell in place in Chicago, Stenberg would be an ideal playmaker to pair with either of them.

Morreale -- Ivar Stenberg: With elite awareness and decision making, Stenberg exhibits a lot of confidence and swagger and is very difficult to knock off the puck. The left wing impressed at World Juniors for gold medal-winning Sweden, finishing with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against Czechia in the championship game.

3. New York Rangers

Kimelman -- Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER): Smits (6-3, 205) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defenseman because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition. That includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice -- he left Latvia on his own to play in Finland at 13 -- makes him a possibility to play in the NHL as soon as next season.

Morreale -- Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL): Carels (6-2, 198) is a smooth, fluid skater with smarts and two-way acumen along the blue line. The 17-year-old earned big minutes in the Western Hockey League, is a clutch performer and has been compared by some to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Carels ranked fourth among WHL defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 52 assists) in 58 games.

4. Calgary Flames

Kimelman -- Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): Reid's skating is the foundation for his high-end all-around game. His 18 goals were fifth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen and his 48 points in 45 games were tied for 12th. The 18-year-old is committed to play at Michigan State next season, which should allow him to further develop his 6-2, 195-pound frame. With Reid eventually joining Zayne Parekh, the Flames have the foundation for a strong defensive core.

Morreale -- Alberts Smits: Another strong-bodied defenseman who stood out at World Juniors, leading Latvia in ice time and showcasing his mettle in tough situations in addition to his role at the Olympics. He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and averaged 20:14 of ice time in 38 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 playoff games on loan with Munchen in Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Germany's top league.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

Kimelman -- Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL): If the Maple Leafs hold on to this pick, they could opt for Malhotra (6-2, 182), arguably the top center available in the draft. The 17-year-old finished second among OHL rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games. He is a committed two-way player with good hockey genes and a Toronto connection through his father, Manny Malhotra, who played 15 seasons in the NHL and was a Maple Leafs assistant coach from 2020-24.

Morreale -- Chase Reid: The right-handed shot is intelligent, knows when to move with the puck or pass it and can quarterback a power play. In addition to his solid play in the OHL, he really stood out for the United States at World Juniors, playing a significant role when defenseman Cole Hutson missed two games with an injury.

6. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Carson Carels: The Kraken have been searching for a franchise defenseman to build around, and Carels would be an optimal choice. He's got strength built through work on the family farm, can be elusive when he's skating with the puck and makes smart breakout passes. In addition to his strong season in the WHL, he had one assist and was plus-3 in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors.

Morreale -- Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA): The right-handed shot possesses the size (6-3, 208) and transitional ability that may be too tempting to pass up at the spot. His overall game improved in college, where he learned to battle down low and defend with confidence. Verhoeff had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 36 games with North Dakota, fourth-most by a 17-year-old defenseman in NCAA history (A.J. Thelen, 29 points, 2003-04; Zach Werenski, 25, 2014-15; Noah Hanifin, 23, 2014-15).

7. Winnipeg Jets

Kimelman -- Keaton Verhoeff: Verhoeff passed every test he faced when he stepped up a level to play NCAA hockey. He also stood out for Canada at the World Juniors, finishing with four assists in five games but getting demonstrably better and earning more ice time with each game. After selecting left-shot defenseman Sascha Boumedienne in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft, adding a strong, skilled right-handed shot like Verhoeff here is setting a nice foundation for the future in Winnipeg.

Morreale -- Caleb Malhotra: He impressed right from the start of the season on a talented Brantford team that featured five first-round NHL draft picks. He's got the pedigree, is attentive to detail and is productive in all aspects of the game including 5-on-5, power play and penalty kill.

8. Florida Panthers

Kimelman -- Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): The Panthers need to get younger on defense. Right at the top of a deep crop of talented defensemen, Rudolph has the size (6-2, 206), skill, vision and hockey IQ to play in the top four sooner rather than later. The 18-year-old was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games.

Morreale -- Daxon Rudolph: The right-handed shot is effective at 1-on-1 battles in the trenches. Rudolph has a good wrist shot, possesses high hockey IQ, shows a lot of poise on the transition and rarely gets caught out of position. He's tough in his own end and is best known for his offensive efficiency and possession control. Compared by some scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

9. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (SHL): He had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 42 SHL games. Bjorck (5-9, 177) didn't turn 18 until March 12 and never looked out of place against older, more physically developed competition, displaying a feisty, determined approach. His skating and edgework drive his high-end offensive skill set. The Blues have had recent success with SHL players including 2023 first-round picks Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10), Otto Stenberg (No. 25) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29), all of whom contributed this season. It would make sense for them to go back to that fertile territory.

Morreale -- Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA): Lawrence is too good to pass up here. He joined Boston University on Jan. 6 and had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games after he began the season with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League. The 17-year-old is a two-way center capable of driving play through the middle of the ice with a relentless work ethic.

10. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA): The Sharks have done well building depth through the middle of the ice with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa. The next step is finding them some shooters who can support them on the wing. Hemming didn't get on the ice until Dec. 28 because of a dispute with his team in Finland and the 17-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 games. He's an outstanding skater for his size (6-3, 193), and showed a willingness to engage physically. A drama-free season of college hockey should fast-forward his development.

Morreale -- Viggo Bjorck: He eased any questions concerning his stature with his strong performance as second-line center for gold medalist Sweden at the 2026 WJC, where he had nine points (three goals, six assists), averaged 20:23 of ice time and won 54.6 percent of his face-offs. The right-handed shot is a smart, two-way player with strong puck-handling and elite passing skills.