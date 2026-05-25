Color of Hockey: Lin compared to top NHL defensemen heading into 2026 Draft

The change paid dividends this season. Lin scored 14 goals and led Vancouver in points (57), assists (43) and power-play assists (21) in 53 games this season; he missed 15 games with a wrist injury.

He recorded his 100th career point in 100 games, making him the fastest WHL defenseman under 18 to accomplish the feat since Niedermayer in 1991.

Lin’s season helped placed him at No. 16 on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings of North American Skaters for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. ET; NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet).

“It was a little bit of an adjustment for me,” Lin said. “I'm not always thinking offense. I’ve got to be sound, defensively, as well. But I think I just kind of realized, with the skill set I have, I can have more of an impact on the game playing a certain way, playing aggressive and playing to my strengths.”

Vancouver assistant coach Wacey Rabbit calls Lin “a breakout machine” whose size (5-foot-11, 178 pounds), passing and skating abilities and hockey IQ draw comparisons to NHL blueliners Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens.

“Ryan’s no different from those guys,” Rabbit said. "He’s very elusive and his vision is elite. The consistency that he’s had in the WHL is remarkable. Having him this year as a 17-year-old, running our power play, being our top defenseman, arguably, I thought he was probably the best defenseman other than (Carson) Carels (of Prince George) and (Landon) DuPont (of Everett) out in our western conference before he got injured.”