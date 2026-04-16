Stenberg top International skater ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Vuorinen said the voting was close between Stenberg and Smits for the top spot.
"Let’s say there is no real gap," he said. "We were strongly considering having Alberts Smits as No. 1 as well when seeing how he handled games in the Olympics and Finnish and German leagues. It really depends on who is looking for what kind of player for their first pick.
Suvanto (6-3, 207), who was No. 3 in the midterm rankings, had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games for Tappara in Liiga. The 17-year-old scored two goals in seven games for Finland at the WJC.
"His strong skating, balance and physical strength make him highly effective in face-offs, battles and defensive coverage," Vuorinen said. "He's a natural two-way player who combines reliability and intelligence. Offensively, he can create space for teammates with intelligent positioning and strong puck protection. His forechecking and work ethic stand out, and he plays with pro-level consistency and awareness."
Bjorck (5-9, 177) moved up from No. 5 in the midterm rankings. The 18-year-old center had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 42 games with Djurgarden, and nine points (three goals, six assists) in seven games for Sweden at World Juniors.
"His acceleration and edgework allow him to separate instantly from defenders, and his hockey IQ shines through clever puck movement and spatial awareness in tight areas," Vuorinen said. "He plays with confidence and flair, using deceptive hands and quick release, particularly on his wrist shot. He contributes effectively on both special teams, managing the puck well on breakouts and serving as a deceptive playmaker on the power play."