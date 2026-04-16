Stenberg top International skater ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Stenberg (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) also was No. 1 in the midterm ranking released in January. The 18-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Frolunda, the most points in a season by an 18-year-old SHL player since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99.

"He's exceptionally smart," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "High hockey IQ, elite awareness and decision-making. He's a highly skilled playmaker/scorer hybrid, able to drive offense and finish. He also has a great two-way reliability, makes strong defensive reads, and has an effective retrieval and disruption game."

Stenberg helped Sweden win the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, tying for the team lead with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against Czechia in the gold medal game.

His play to set up the game-winning goal put his skill set on full display. Stenberg entered the offensive zone with speed, lost the puck in the left corner, recovered it, circled back across the top of the zone, held off two Czechia defenders and fed Sacha Boumedienne (Winnipeg Jets) for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Stenberg then added an empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining.

"The guy's unreal," Boumedienne said. "He does whatever he wants out there. He has a sense of urgency, but a calm at the same time. He's such a cool mind and knows exactly what to do at all times. It's pretty impressive. It's fun to watch."