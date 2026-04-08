McKenna top-rated pick for NHL Draft 'by a considerable margin'

MONTREAL -- Gavin McKenna lived up to the hype during his freshman year at Penn State University this season.

As if establishing nine team records wasn't proof enough, McKenna grew stronger on and off the ice to become one of college hockey's most dynamic players and a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in NCAA men's hockey.

This is the first season players from the Canadian Hockey League were eligible to play in the NCAA. McKenna is the most prominent among the 175 who made the jump this season.

"To do what he did was really impressive, especially lately," NHL Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "Would I have liked to see him get involved more at times? Yes, but I also think there's a method to his madness as the smartest guy on the ice.

"He knows how to pick his spots and pounce at the right time. He got there physically and found his way."

Smith was one of many full-time scouts willing to offer some insight into McKenna's record-setting season during Central Scouting's meetings this week to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goalies eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The rankings are tentatively scheduled to be released April 16.

Tim Campbell of Central Scouting said there is no doubt where he would rank McKenna.

"Offensively, he's a driver in all situations, producing 5-on-5 and having a clear impact on the power play," Campbell said. "For me, he's the top-rated draft pick in North America by a considerable margin."

McKenna was tied for fourth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and is second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season.

"I think he exceeded expectations," NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "Obviously it's a big jump to the NCAA, especially when you consider college hockey is at its highest level ever ... it's the best I've seen in all my years scouting. There are no easy games or easy opponents this season. With Gavin you could see, early in the season, when he was on the power play and he had time and space, his elite hockey IQ, his ability to score and create chances for his teammates.

"As the season progressed, you saw this every shift, regardless if it was 5-on-5 or on a man-advantage."

The 18-year-old left wing (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) at even strength, including one 3-on-3 goal and zero points at 4-on-4. He had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) on the power play.

"Expressing a concern about 5-on-5 scoring is unwarranted when you consider this is happening across the league," Gregory said. "With the style and level of play at the NCAA, it's very difficult for anyone to score 5-on-5. At the end of the day, he's at the top of the league in scoring and led his team from the first game he played. It doesn't matter how he got there."