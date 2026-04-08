McKenna top-rated pick for NHL Draft 'by a considerable margin'

Central Scouting says forward exceeded expectations as freshman at Penn State

Gavin McKenna Michigan State outdoor game PSU athletics

© Mark Selders

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

MONTREAL -- Gavin McKenna lived up to the hype during his freshman year at Penn State University this season.

As if establishing nine team records wasn't proof enough, McKenna grew stronger on and off the ice to become one of college hockey's most dynamic players and a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in NCAA men's hockey.

This is the first season players from the Canadian Hockey League were eligible to play in the NCAA. McKenna is the most prominent among the 175 who made the jump this season.

"To do what he did was really impressive, especially lately," NHL Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "Would I have liked to see him get involved more at times? Yes, but I also think there's a method to his madness as the smartest guy on the ice. 

"He knows how to pick his spots and pounce at the right time. He got there physically and found his way."

Smith was one of many full-time scouts willing to offer some insight into McKenna's record-setting season during Central Scouting's meetings this week to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goalies eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The rankings are tentatively scheduled to be released April 16. 

Tim Campbell of Central Scouting said there is no doubt where he would rank McKenna.  

"Offensively, he's a driver in all situations, producing 5-on-5 and having a clear impact on the power play," Campbell said. "For me, he's the top-rated draft pick in North America by a considerable margin."

McKenna was tied for fourth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and is second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season.

"I think he exceeded expectations," NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "Obviously it's a big jump to the NCAA, especially when you consider college hockey is at its highest level ever ... it's the best I've seen in all my years scouting. There are no easy games or easy opponents this season. With Gavin you could see, early in the season, when he was on the power play and he had time and space, his elite hockey IQ, his ability to score and create chances for his teammates. 

"As the season progressed, you saw this every shift, regardless if it was 5-on-5 or on a man-advantage."

The 18-year-old left wing (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) at even strength, including one 3-on-3 goal and zero points at 4-on-4. He had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) on the power play.

"Expressing a concern about 5-on-5 scoring is unwarranted when you consider this is happening across the league," Gregory said. "With the style and level of play at the NCAA, it's very difficult for anyone to score 5-on-5. At the end of the day, he's at the top of the league in scoring and led his team from the first game he played. It doesn't matter how he got there."

Gavin McKenna Wisconsin faceoff PSU athletics

© Kylie Barton

McKenna earned honors for Big 10 Freshman of the Year, two-time National Rookie of the Month and four-time Big 10 Star of the Week and was the only unanimous choice on the Big 10 All-Freshman Team.

"I like the fact he went out and challenged himself this year by playing in college," Central Scouting's senior Western scout John Williams said. "We all know he's not big and strong yet, so college hockey was not going to be easy for him. He's so smart and skilled that he's been able to produce exceptionally well while being physically overmatched in all situations. 

"I have no concerns about his 5-on-5 play going forward, and I think those that have watched him a lot over the previous two seasons would feel the same. He's not going to put himself in bad situations and he has the smarts to avoid them. He will adjust and adapt, and as he gets stronger, he'll be that much better."

A close comparison to McKenna's trajectory in college might be with Matt Boldy, one of the rising stars in the NHL. The Minnesota Wild forward had four points (one goal, three assists) through his first 17 games as a freshman at Boston College in 2019-20. He had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in his final 17 games that season.

McKenna had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) through his first 16 games this season and 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in his final 15 at Penn State.

"Considering the level of competition and the number of already high-drafted players he's suiting up against, he's outperformed them production-wise, which is a strong indicator of how well he's adjusted," Campbell said. "What stands out is how he's adapted to playing against older competition. He's gotten stronger, he's playing with more physical engagement, and there's more edge to his game. He's not just absorbing contact but initiating it, standing up for himself and his teammates and handling the physical demands, consistently."

McKenna won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and was twice named Canada's player of the game, the first coming after he had a hat trick in a 9-1 victory against Denmark in the preliminary round, and the second after he had one goal and three assists in a 6-3 win against Finland in the bronze medal game.

He's expected to be the No. 1 pick when the 2026 NHL Draft is held in Buffalo on June 26-27. 

"I've been impressed with the way he's been able to find the academic and hockey balance to have such a productive season," Marr said. "The development he's shown while playing against more mature opponents and impacting the way he has as an NCAA freshman is a strong indicator of the type of success he'll achieve as he continues forward on his path to the NHL."

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