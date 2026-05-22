Iginla, Reid among top NHL prospects competing at Memorial Cup

KITCHENER RANGERS
Coach: Jussi Ahokas
Previous Memorial Cup appearances: 1981, 1982, 1984, 1990, 2003, 2008
Memorial Cup championships: 1982, 2003
How they got here: The Rangers won their fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup with a four-game sweep of Barrie in the OHL championship. Kitchener finished 16-2 during the OHL playoffs to return to the Memorial Cup for the first time in 18 years. Forward Sam O'Reilly led the way with 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) in 18 playoff games and won the Wayne Gretzky "99" Award as OHL playoff MVP, capping a stellar season in which he claimed the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL most outstanding player.
NHL prospects: Forwards Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning, trade; selected No. 32 by Edmonton Oilers, 2024), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 92, 2024), Lucas Ellinas (Ottawa Senators, No. 104, 2024), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche, No. 215, 2024), Luca Romano (New York Islanders, No. 74, 2025), Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks, No. 175, 2025), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs, No. 217, 2025); defensemen Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators, No. 140, 2023 NHL Draft), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings, No. 164, 2024), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators, No. 21, 2025), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadiens, No. 189, 2025); goalie Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks, No. 116, 2024).
2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospects: Forward Weston Cameron (No. 196, North American skaters); defenseman Alexander Bilecki (No. 49, North American skaters); goalie Jason Schaubel (No. 36, North American goalies).