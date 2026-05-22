Iginla, Reid among top NHL prospects competing at Memorial Cup

There are four skaters participating in the event ranked inside the top 60 of NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters: Chicoutimi forward Liam Lefebvre (No. 38), Everett defenseman Brek Liske (No. 44), Kitchener defenseman Alexander Bilecki (No. 49), and Everett forward Matias Vanhanen (No. 54). Additionally, Harrison Boettiger of Kelowna is No. 10 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goaltenders, and Kitchener's Jason Schaubel is No. 36.

Kelowna is playing in the Memorial Cup for the sixth time since 1995. The Rockets this season are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise relocating from Tacoma, Washington, and are hosting the event a second time, the first since 2004.

The host team has won 12 times since the current four-team round-robin format was adopted in 1983, most recently in 2024 when host Saginaw of the OHL defeated OHL champion London 4-3 in the championship game. In the past 41 tournaments, the WHL has won 16 times, the OHL 14 times, and the QMJHL 11 times. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All games will air on NHL Network in the United States, TSN and RDS in Canada, and stream on Victory+ outside of Canada.