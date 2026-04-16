NHL Central Scouting provides closer look at determining final rankings

NHL Central Scouting is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the bureau determines its final list of North American and International skaters and goaltenders revealed today on NHL.com.

NHL Productions was on location with a five-man crew attending the second day of the final meetings at the League’s Montreal office the week of April 7 to capture the critical debates and decision-making process of 10 full-time scouts.

"This same interaction takes place with the 32 NHL clubs," Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "The only difference is they have to draft the players, so they need to make a decision. We're asked to provide an educated opinion and rank the players in a 'range' for draft consideration and now, the fans get to see the scouts' knowledge, passion, and conviction for the players. The scouts love their jobs and that passion is evident in the discussions and debates that occur and I really respect the dedication of Central Scouting and club scouts for all the draft preparation they put into the rankings."

It marks the second time NHL Productions recorded portions of the bureau's selection process; it also filmed a six-minute video of the midterm rankings in January.

Similarly to those meetings, left wing Gavin McKenna (Penn State University) was the unanimous choice as No. 1 on Central Scouting's ranking of North American skaters.

"He came into the Western Hockey League as a 14-year-old down the stretch with Medicine Hat (in 2022-23) and was at a point-per-game clip back then (18 points in 16 games)," Central Scouting's senior Western scout John Williams said while the cameras were rolling. "He makes plays that even us sitting up, well away from the ice can't even see, and he sees it. So, watching him create offense from all over the ice in all situations ... I was sad to see him go (from the WHL)."