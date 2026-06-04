Rudolph's success on ice, in classroom could lead to big future in NHL

He helped Canada win a gold medal at 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, and he began this season with four points (two goals, two assists) in five games to help Canada win the bronze medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Being named to that U-18 Worlds team as the younger age group meant a lot," Rudolph said. "Wasn't necessarily a contributing piece on the ice (he played one game), but just to be a part of that gold medal-winning team meant a lot, and it was so fun to be a part of.

"Going into the Hlinka tournament, kind of being a contributing guy, playing over there in Europe, it was a lot of fun and it definitely helped a lot heading into the season in Prince Albert. A lot of confidence, and feeling very comfortable and confident heading into the season."

McDonald said he could see a different kind of swagger in Rudolph from the start of the season.

"He's a confident kid, but he's very humble," McDonald said. "When you sit and chat with him, he's very humble about his abilities, and he has tremendous abilities."

Rudolph showcased those abilities throughout the season and into the playoffs, where he scored three game-winning goals, including the series-clincher to cap a four-game sweep of Saskatoon in the second round.

"I think having the long playoff run that I did was good for me to show everyone that I can play at the best time of year and I can perform in the playoffs," Rudolph said. "I think that's a big part of hockey, and teams want guys who can perform in the playoffs. I was happy to do that this year, and play good hockey."

That understanding of when and how to raise your level of play is one example of Rudolph's high hockey IQ, which McDonald said is fed by his classroom IQ.

"He's very mature for his age," McDonald said. "He's a player that teammates gravitate to, just with the way he conducts himself on and off the ice. With his studies, he's top-notch. He's very dedicated and does a great job at school. You can just see it spill over to the rink. His hockey IQ is elite. He watches a ton of video. He's a student of the game. You can watch him apply what he has learned to the ice very quickly.

"I think it comes back to, he's a very mature young man. He wears a letter for us (alternate captain) for a reason at a very young age and it's just been a lot of fun to watch."

The next step for Rudolph's development is to do all the things he does well, but at an increased pace.

"For me, the biggest thing I think comes with off-ice training, trying to get more explosive," he said. "My first three strides on the ice is something I'm really focused on getting better. As you move up levels, it's going to get faster. So that's my main focus."

He'll train at DASH Academy in Calgary during the offseason, in a group that includes Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.