Color of Hockey: Sparks hoping extensive travel leads to NHL Draft selection

The state isn’t known as a hockey hotbed. Only two NHL players were born there -- Guyle Fielder, who was born in Potlatch and raised in Saskatchewan, and Pat Shea, another Potlatch native.

Fielder played 15 regular-season and playoff games with the Chicago Black Hawks (1950-51), Detroit Red Wings (1952-53 and 1957-58) and Boston Bruins (1953-54) and didn’t register a point.

But the forward had a stellar minor league career and ranks among professional hockey’s all-time points leaders after playing 27 seasons, including 21 seasons in the old WHL. Fielder died on Feb. 21, 2026, at the age of 95.

Shea, a defenseman, had one assist in 10 games with the Black Hawks in 1931-32.

Sparks’ parents knew little about the sport their sons were so hyped to play, though both have athletic backgrounds. Nate Sparks, a Bakersfield, California, native, was a quarterback with British Columbia of the Canadian Football League in 2000 and with Boise State University in 1997 and 1998.

Debbie Sparks, a Minnesotan of Chinese, Swedish and Norwegian descent, was a gymnast at Boise State.

The couple found a local hockey program, enrolled their boys, then proceeded to educate themselves about the sport.

“The first thing I did when my kids started playing was that I bought the rule book," Nate Sparks said, "so I could learn what was going on when the referee kept blowing the whistle because I didn’t know what was happening. Then after that, it was trying to learn how to skate myself.”

He also became the boys’ trainer, relying on his football expertise and hockey workout tips he would pick up from Google searches.

“Oh, yeah, we did a lot of parachute training where the kids would skate up and down the street with parachutes attached whether it was windy or not, probably 100 or 200 yards,” Nate Sparks said. “I would make them flip tires, old football workouts that I had to do, a lot of hurdle jumps, plyometrics. All the off-ice stuff that I knew to do to help me be stronger, I incorporated into their off-ice workouts.”

Tyus Sparks played minor hockey with the Idaho Jr. Steelheads. As his skills progressed, his family had to decide what to do for him to keep improving.

“My skill level at that time was above all the other kids, so we kind of had to branch off and go to other places to play,” Tyus Sparks said.