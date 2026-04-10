DuPont could be 1st pick in 2027 NHL Draft, scouts say

MONTREAL -- While it might be difficult at this stage predicting which underage player is deserving of the top selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, it's safe to assume defenseman Landon DuPont will be among the favorites.

The 16-year-old right-handed shot has 133 points (35 goals, 98 assists) in 127 regular-season games over two seasons with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

"When you see what Landon DuPont has done in his first two years in the WHL, he would have to be considered for the number one spot," NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "He's been able to process the game at an elite level from a very young age. Very few prospects can do this, playing against bigger, stronger and older opponents. He combines this with elite skating ability and excellent edges. He can make a play from anywhere on the ice. The growth in his second season has allowed him to be more physical and engage in battles which suggest that as he moves up levels this is going to continue."

DuPont, born in Calgary, Alberta, was the second player and first defender to be granted exceptional status to compete in the WHL as a 15-year-old, following Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard in 2020. DuPont was selected No. 1 by Everett in the 2024 WHL Draft.

Players are drafted into the WHL at age 15 but can play a maximum of five games in the league at that age until their club team's season has ended. The exception allowed DuPont to play the entire season in 2024-25, when he was named the WHL rookie of the year and became the first WHL rookie defenseman to reach 50 points in a season (60 points; 17 goals, 43 assists) since Hockey Hall of Famer and Kamloops legend Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90 (69 points).

DuPont might not be eligible for the draft until 2027, but that didn't stop NHL.com from gathering thoughts from several evaluators on the standout blueliner during Central Scouting's meetings this week to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goalies eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"As of today, DuPont would be my top guy for 2027 in the West," said Central Scouting's senior Western scout John Williams. "What's been so impressive with Landon is how his game has evolved since last year. When he came into the league, he was surrounded by a very deep and mature defense corps, so he was free to play a more offensive style of game. This year, he's the number one guy playing against top lines, 5-on-5, top penalty kill and power play."