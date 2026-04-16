McKenna remains No. 1 among North American skaters for 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) at even strength, including one 3-on-3 goal and zero points at 4-on-4. The 18-year-old had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) on the power play.

"I have no concerns about his 5-on-5 play going forward, and I think those that have watched him a lot over the previous two seasons (with Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League) would feel the same," Williams said. "He's not going to put himself in bad situations and he has the smarts to avoid them. He will adjust and adapt, and as he gets stronger, he'll be that much better."

After McKenna, who was a unanimous choice at No. 1, there were a few changes at the top for North American skaters from the midterm release in January.

Defenseman Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League jumped two spots to No. 2, defenseman Carson Carels of Prince George remains No. 3, defenseman Keaton Verhoeff of North Dakata (NCAA) dropped to No. 4 from No. 2 and defenseman Daxon Rudolph of Prince Albert (WHL) was promoted one spot to No. 5.

Reid (6-2, 195) ranked 12th among OHL defensemen with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.