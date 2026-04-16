McKenna remains No. 1 among North American skaters for 2026 NHL Draft

Rudolph (6-2, 206), who may have the highest ceiling of any defenseman in this draft class, was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists), and first with 35 power-play points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 68 regular-season games.
Nikita Klepov (6-0, 180), a right wing with Saginaw (OHL), is No. 8 after being No. 16 in the midterm. The 17-year-old was named OHL rookie of the year after leading the league with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists), was third with 38 power-play points (13 goals, 25 assists) and had three short-handed goals in 67 regular-season games. He's committed to play at Michigan State next season.
"He reminds me of Ilya Kovalchuk, always open, always good with the one-timer," Marr said of Klepov. "He's that type of scorer but he's a hard-working two-way player."
Wyatt Cullen (6-1, 176) is the first of two skaters with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team among the top 32 on Central Scouting's final North American list. The 17-year-old left wing has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) and three game-winning goals in 34 games this season. The son of former NHL forward Matt Cullen, who played 1,516 NHL games, is committed to the University of Minnesota.
Casey Mutryn (6-3, 200), a right wing with the NTDP, is No. 24. He has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and seven power-play goals in 55 games.
The No. 1 North American goalie is Brady Knowling (6-5, 202) of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team. He is 12-10-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 28 games.
"He has a huge NHL presence and plays big in all situations," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He tracks pucks well through traffic and plays with a lot of confidence."