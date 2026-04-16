McKenna remains No. 1 among North American skaters for 2026 NHL Draft

Forward had 51 points for Penn State; Reid, Carels, Verhoeff, Rudolph round out top 5 in final rankings

Gavin McKenna Minnesota PSU athletics

© Megan Smarkusky

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Gavin McKenna, a left wing with Penn State University, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters presented by BodyArmor for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Central Scouting revealed its final list of the top North American skaters and goalies, and the top International skaters and goalies on Thursday. Left wing Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League is No. 1 on the final ranking of International skaters.

The draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks is May 5.

"There wasn't anybody that anyone presented an argument about that has the talent that McKenna has," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "He's done it for over three years now. He's not just a newcomer on the scene. He's done it as the youngest player on most of the teams that he's been on, and he continues to do that.

“I look at him and he may go the way like Jack Hughes, who needed a little longer to physically develop, but then a couple years down the road, after the (2019 NHL Draft), Jack Hughes reached his potential as projected."

RANKINGS: North American skaters | North American goalies | International skaters | International goalies

McKenna finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season. He’s expected to be the first men's ice hockey player from Penn State to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft; forward Charlie Cerrato, chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 49) last year, is the highest-drafted player in the program's history.

"I like the fact he went out and challenged himself this year by playing in college," Central Scouting's senior Western scout John Williams said. "We all know he's not big and strong yet, so college hockey was not going to be easy for him. He's so smart and skilled that he's been able to produce exceptionally well."

Gavin McKenna Wisconsin PSU athletics

© Kylie Barton

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) at even strength, including one 3-on-3 goal and zero points at 4-on-4. The 18-year-old had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) on the power play.

"I have no concerns about his 5-on-5 play going forward, and I think those that have watched him a lot over the previous two seasons (with Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League) would feel the same," Williams said. "He's not going to put himself in bad situations and he has the smarts to avoid them. He will adjust and adapt, and as he gets stronger, he'll be that much better."

After McKenna, who was a unanimous choice at No. 1, there were a few changes at the top for North American skaters from the midterm release in January. 

Defenseman Chase Reid of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League jumped two spots to No. 2, defenseman Carson Carels of Prince George remains No. 3, defenseman Keaton Verhoeff of North Dakata (NCAA) dropped to No. 4 from No. 2 and defenseman Daxon Rudolph of Prince Albert (WHL) was promoted one spot to No. 5.

Reid (6-2, 195) ranked 12th among OHL defensemen with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Chase Reid head up

© Bob Davies, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL

Carels (6-2, 198) ranked fourth among WHL defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) and second with 32 power-play points (five goals, 27 assists) in 58 regular-season games. He had one assist in five games for Canada at the WJC. 

Why Reid over Carels?

"Rankings are all about projection, and while Carels might be viewed as a 'sure-bet pick', it's the upside or ceiling with Reid that is projected to be a little higher," Marr said. "That's the only reason, because we have voted so many times and argued the order so many ways that this was our final order.

"Some scouts and clubs acknowledge the talent and higher ceiling projection more than others, and that's our reason why Reid ends up No. 2."

Verhoeff (6-3, 208), the second of five NCAA players among the top 32 skaters on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, finished with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and was third on his team with 43 blocked shots in 36 games as a freshman at North Dakota. He had four assists in five games for Canada at the WJC.

"Verhoeff played in a different environment and he rose to the occasion," Marr said. "All these (defensemen) are going to be guys you can build your team around. They're going to have that type of influence, that type of impact on a team."

Verhoeff closeup

© North Dakota Athletics

Rudolph (6-2, 206), who may have the highest ceiling of any defenseman in this draft class, was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists), and first with 35 power-play points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 68 regular-season games.

Nikita Klepov (6-0, 180), a right wing with Saginaw (OHL), is No. 8 after being No. 16 in the midterm. The 17-year-old was named OHL rookie of the year after leading the league with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists), was third with 38 power-play points (13 goals, 25 assists) and had three short-handed goals in 67 regular-season games. He's committed to play at Michigan State next season.

"He reminds me of Ilya Kovalchuk, always open, always good with the one-timer," Marr said of Klepov. "He's that type of scorer but he's a hard-working two-way player."

Wyatt Cullen (6-1, 176) is the first of two skaters with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team among the top 32 on Central Scouting's final North American list. The 17-year-old left wing has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) and three game-winning goals in 34 games this season. The son of former NHL forward Matt Cullen, who played 1,516 NHL games, is committed to the University of Minnesota.

Casey Mutryn (6-3, 200), a right wing with the NTDP, is No. 24. He has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and seven power-play goals in 55 games.

The No. 1 North American goalie is Brady Knowling (6-5, 202) of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team. He is 12-10-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 28 games.

"He has a huge NHL presence and plays big in all situations," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He tracks pucks well through traffic and plays with a lot of confidence."

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