Hextall looks to continue momentum at 2026 NHL Scouting Combine

Sure, NHL scouts were aware of the right-shot center with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League, but this was a chance to prove himself against the best under-18 aged players in the world.

He did just that, scoring seven points (two goals, five assists) in five games in a gold medal-winning effort for the United States. On a line with Blake Zielinski and Noah Davidson, Hextall became one of the team's most reliable players.

"I was just playing with really good players and the coaches put me in really good situations, and I just worked as hard as I could," Hextall said. "It was just awesome and it was a really fun tournament to play in."

Zielinski, who starred for Des Moines (USHL) this season, led Team USA with nine points (four goals, five assists) and tied Hextall for the team lead in assists. The right-handed shot, who has 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games with the Buccaneers, is committed to Providence College in 2026-27.

"I think we had a number of connections at Hlinka where he made a tight turn and looked a guy off and hit me and we ended up scoring," Zielinski said. "I think he's so smart with the puck and understands where we're going to be and that goes a long way to forming that chemistry."