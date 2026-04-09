Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2026 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- The 2026 NHL Draft class is shaping up to be one of the most stylistically diverse in recent memory, headlined by playmakers, power forwards and modern two-way defenders whose games already echo some of the NHL's most recognizable stars.

NHL Central Scouting, currently meeting here to determine its final rankings of the top North American skaters and goaltenders for the 2026 draft, offered some insight on the top five North American skaters and No. 1 goalie on its midterm ranking and the No. 1 skater on its International ranking.

Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman chosen No. 1 by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, was compared by some to Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Center Michael Misa, selected No. 2 by the San Jose Sharks, was thought to resemble Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth.

There are no right or wrong answers as no two players are the same and young prospects have parts of certain players but not the whole. The benefit to this is getting an idea of what type of player a prospect could mirror. Will he be a playmaking wing? A shooting center? An offensive-minded defenseman? A butterfly-style goalie?

Along with the NHL comparisons, Central Scouting provided some analysis of each player.

Players are listed in order of Central Scouting's midterm rankings release in January (all Canadian

Hockey League statistics are regular season).

NORTH AMERICA SKATERS