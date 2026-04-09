Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2026 NHL Draft

3. Carson Carels (6-1, 202), D, Prince George (WHL)
2025-26: 58 games, 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists), five power-play goals
Best assets: Competitiveness, physical stabilizer, mobility
Possible NHL comparable: Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Carels is a unique all-around defenseman who has offensive talent and brings a physical element while playing sound defensively. He can play big minutes and is deployed in all situations with the ability to run a power play. An excellent puck transporter and distributor who drives offense and shows some elite offensive skill. He skates very well with excellent mobility and agility and can defend with speed. A potential top-pairing defenseman."
4. Chase Reid, (6-2, 188), D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
2025-26: 45 games, 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists), eight power-play goals
Best assets: Passing, matchup minutes, conditioning
Possible NHL comparable: Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
NHL Central Scouting analysis: "In his second OHL season after joining the Greyhounds last season in December from the NAHL, Reid is a take-charge type of defenseman who dictates the game. He plays a ton of minutes in all situations. A smooth skater with good edges and has that effortless glide. He displays elite hockey sense, composure, with an ability to read and execute plays anywhere on the ice. He can jump up to lead the rush, knows when to pick his spots and has excellent recovery to transition from offense to defense."
5. Caleb Malhotra (6-1, 182), C, Brantford (OHL)
2025-26: 67 games, 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists), nine power-play goals
Best assets: Passing, hockey sense, competitiveness
Possible NHL comparable: Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
NHL Central Scouting analysis: "A first-year center who made his mark right away on a deep Brantford team, producing very good offensive numbers. He has a good combination of size, skating ability, and does everything well with and without the puck. He has exceptional hockey sense, plays a responsible 200-foot game, and knows how to create and finish offensively. He plays the pro-style game with high-end skills, work habits and compete."
NORTH AMERICA GOALIE
1. Brady Knowling (6-5, 202), USA U-18 (USHL)
2025-26: 27 games, 12-10-1, 3.72 goals-against average, .880 save percentage
Best assets: Recovery, rebound control, competitiveness
Possible NHL comparable: Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Knowling offers a very good pro presence, has excellent positional play, and is very smart at reading the plays. He's good at tracking pucks and has excellent butterfly coverage. He's very tough to beat in the lower half of the net."
INTERNATIONAL SKATER
1. Ivar Stenberg (5-11, 183), LW, Frolunda (SWE)
2025-26: 43 games, 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), two power-play goals
Best assets: Hockey sense, first-step quickness, competitiveness
Possible NHL comparable: Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Stenberg has established himself as a top prospect after already having played regular minutes with powerhouse Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League. His blend of speed, first-step quickness, and balance makes him a dangerous, dynamic skater who can create and finish plays."