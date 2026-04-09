Central Scouting analyzes top prospects for 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna draws comparisons to Red Wings' Kane; Verhoeff has similar traits to Ducks' Carlson

McKenna_Verhoeff_Carels

© Mark Selders / North Dakota Athletics / Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

MONTREAL -- The 2026 NHL Draft class is shaping up to be one of the most stylistically diverse in recent memory, headlined by playmakers, power forwards and modern two-way defenders whose games already echo some of the NHL's most recognizable stars.

NHL Central Scouting, currently meeting here to determine its final rankings of the top North American skaters and goaltenders for the 2026 draft, offered some insight on the top five North American skaters and No. 1 goalie on its midterm ranking and the No. 1 skater on its International ranking.

Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman chosen No. 1 by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, was compared by some to Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Center Michael Misa, selected No. 2 by the San Jose Sharks, was thought to resemble Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth.

There are no right or wrong answers as no two players are the same and young prospects have parts of certain players but not the whole. The benefit to this is getting an idea of what type of player a prospect could mirror. Will he be a playmaking wing? A shooting center? An offensive-minded defenseman? A butterfly-style goalie?

Along with the NHL comparisons, Central Scouting provided some analysis of each player.

Players are listed in order of Central Scouting's midterm rankings release in January (all Canadian 
Hockey League statistics are regular season).

NORTH AMERICA SKATERS

Gavin McKenna Clarkson PSU athletics

© Mark Selders

1. Gavin McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), LW, Penn State (NCAA)

2025-26: 35 games, 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists), five power-play goals

Best assets: Skating, competitiveness, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "His hockey IQ and ability to dictate what happens in the game were so evident. He was impressive from day one playing in a collegiate game that's the best I've seen since I've been doing this, having the ability to dictate what's happening, especially on the attack. As he got more comfortable with the pace of college hockey (compared to playing at Medicine Hat in 2024-25), he started to be able to do that with more regularity, conviction and confidence. It just says to me he's going to be able to make that step into the NHL, likely next season."

Verhoeff pass

© North Dakota Athletics

2. Keaton Verhoeff (6-3, 208), D, North Dakota (NCAA) 

2025-26: 35 games, 20 points (six goals, 14 assists), three power-play goals, 42 blocked shots

Best assets: Skating, hockey sense, shot

Possible NHL comparable: John Carlson, Anaheim Ducks

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "It's impressive the way he has continued to grow into his game as the season progressed. He has the full package of size, skills and attributes and he effectively adapted to his role on North Dakota and to the NCAA game to play meaningful minutes and contribute to the team reaching the NCAA Frozen Four."​

Carson_Carels_WHL-Cougars

© Getty Images

3. Carson Carels (6-1, 202), D, Prince George (WHL)

2025-26: 58 games, 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists), five power-play goals

Best assets: Competitiveness, physical stabilizer, mobility 

Possible NHL comparable: Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Carels is a unique all-around defenseman who has offensive talent and brings a physical element while playing sound defensively. He can play big minutes and is deployed in all situations with the ability to run a power play. An excellent puck transporter and distributor who drives offense and shows some elite offensive skill. He skates very well with excellent mobility and agility and can defend with speed. A potential top-pairing defenseman."

4. Chase Reid, (6-2, 188), D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

2025-26: 45 games, 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists), eight power-play goals

Best assets: Passing, matchup minutes, conditioning

Possible NHL comparable: Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "In his second OHL season after joining the Greyhounds last season in December from the NAHL, Reid is a take-charge type of defenseman who dictates the game. He plays a ton of minutes in all situations. A smooth skater with good edges and has that effortless glide. He displays elite hockey sense, composure, with an ability to read and execute plays anywhere on the ice. He can jump up to lead the rush, knows when to pick his spots and has excellent recovery to transition from offense to defense."

5. Caleb Malhotra (6-1, 182), C, Brantford (OHL)

2025-26: 67 games, 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists), nine power-play goals

Best assets: Passing, hockey sense, competitiveness

Possible NHL comparable: Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils 

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "A first-year center who made his mark right away on a deep Brantford team, producing very good offensive numbers. He has a good combination of size, skating ability, and does everything well with and without the puck. He has exceptional hockey sense, plays a responsible 200-foot game, and knows how to create and finish offensively. He plays the pro-style game with high-end skills, work habits and compete."

NORTH AMERICA GOALIE

1. Brady Knowling (6-5, 202), USA U-18 (USHL)

2025-26: 27 games, 12-10-1, 3.72 goals-against average, .880 save percentage

Best assets: Recovery, rebound control, competitiveness

Possible NHL comparable: Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Knowling offers a very good pro presence, has excellent positional play, and is very smart at reading the plays. He's good at tracking pucks and has excellent butterfly coverage. He's very tough to beat in the lower half of the net."

INTERNATIONAL SKATER

1. Ivar Stenberg (5-11, 183), LW, Frolunda (SWE)

2025-26: 43 games, 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), two power-play goals

Best assets: Hockey sense, first-step quickness, competitiveness

Possible NHL comparable: Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Stenberg has established himself as a top prospect after already having played regular minutes with powerhouse Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League. His blend of speed, first-step quickness, and balance makes him a dangerous, dynamic skater who can create and finish plays."

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