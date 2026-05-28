Scouting Combine, top defensemen discussed on 'NHL Draft Class'

Two new testing stations will highlight this year's NHL Scouting Combine, which continues to be an integral part of the evaluation process of the top NHL Draft-eligible players in many ways, according to NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory.

The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, allows the 32 NHL teams to interview some of the top prospects, as well as get physical and medical assessments, ahead of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27.

The 2026 edition will feature the debut of the isokinetic squat test and a 10-meter sprint.

"We've always tweaked a little bit of what the protocol will be just to give the teams as much information as they can get from these young players," Gregory said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "The isokinetic squat is assessing the lower extremity strength, which is really important in hockey.

"The sprint is testing how quickly you can get up to speed and what speed you can generate in a short period of time, which is great for hockey, because you're going for 30-60 seconds and going quick speed. There's a cable attached to the player that's going to track what kind of strength they have and how quickly they get up to speed."

Gregory is one of several members of Central Scouting who help coordinate the travel, medical and fitness testing, and interviews for the 91 attending prospects with the 32 NHL teams.