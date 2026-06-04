Plante leaning on brothers for advice at NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO -- Victor Plante of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team might be the one player at the NHL Scouting Combine with the resources necessary to get the upper hand on the competition.

That's because Plante has two older brothers who have already been through the event's gauntlet of interviews and tests.

Zam Plante attended the 2022 combine and was selected in the fifth round (No. 150) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft. Max Plante attended the 2024 combine and was chosen in the second round (No. 47) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Their father, Derek Plante, was picked by the Buffalo Sabres in the eighth round (No. 161) of the 1989 NHL Draft, which was pre-NHL Combine. The first formal combine event was held in 1994.

"The first thing I asked them was what kind of clothes I should wear, and they just said to keep it classy, keep it casual," Victor said. "Then I'm like, 'How should I be in the interviews?' and they said to just be yourself and be honest. I mean, you're one of 90 guys here that get to do this, so just have fun with it."

Victor (No. 42 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters) will join brothers Max and Zam at The University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall where the three were promised they'd get to play at least one game on the same line together.

"It's going to be awesome," Victor said. "I mean, I never got to play with those two. They've always been able to play with each other. But I'm so excited. It should be so much fun."

Max Plante underwent two cardiac ablations last off-season to correct an irregular heartbeat caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. He fully recovered in time for his sophomore season at Minnesota Duluth and won the 2026 Hobey Baker Award as the best NCAA Division I men's hockey player.

"I mean, going into this year ... he had heart surgery in the summer so no one really could have (seen) that coming," Victor said. "The amount of work he put in is so cool. Just to see him win it ... it just paid off. I'm so proud to be his little brother. It was awesome."