Olofsson signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Forward had 29 points for Golden Knights last season, was free agent

Olofsson_VGK_close-up

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Victor Olofsson signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old forward had 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, his first time competing in the NHL postseason.

Olofsson became an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (No. 181) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Olofsson has 211 points (105 goals, 106 assists) in 370 regular-season games for the Sabres and Golden Knights.

