Luke Hughes signs 7-year, $63 million contract with Devils

Luke Hughes signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $9 million.

The 22-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Devils last season. He was injured in New Jersey's first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and did not return in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, which it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

The No. 4 pick by the Devils at the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has 93 points (17 goals, 76 assists) in 155 regular-season games, and two assists in four playoff games.