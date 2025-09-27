McTavish signs 6-year contract with Ducks

Mason McTavish signed a six-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, led the Ducks in goals (22) and was second on the team in points (52) in 76 games last season.

"Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks," McTavish said. "I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room. We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team."

Selected by Anaheim with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, McTavish has 140 points (60 goals, 80 assists) in 229 games.

The Ducks open the regular season on Oct. 9 at the Seattle Kraken.

"Mason is a key part of our team, and we're excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future," Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He's a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way. Mason has already made a significant impact at a young age, and we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success."