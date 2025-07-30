Pospisil signs 3-year, $7.5 million contract with Flames

25-year-old forward could have been RFA after season, named to Slovakia's preliminary roster for 2026 Olympics

cgy_pospisil_contract

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Martin Pospisil signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million and will begin next season.

The 25-year-old forward is entering the final season of a two-year contract he signed Feb. 7, 2024. He had NHL career highs in assists (21) and points (25) in 81 games last season, his second in the NHL.

Pospisil could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

"Right after the season, I was talking with my agent and he said there was a possibility to sign with Calgary after July 1," Pospisil told the Flames website. "He asked me if I wanted to do it now, or if I wanted to wait. I said if there was interest from the Flames, I would love to do it before the season starts.

"I'm happy that the contract is done. I can't wait for the season to start."

Pospisil was named to Slovakia's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

"It means a lot, especially that I was in the mix. Six guys were announced early, and I was with them," Pospisil said. "It means a lot to represent your country. Everyone is [going to] watch that. And especially to play against the best players, I think it's super cool and super exciting. There's lots of motivation there. Every game is going to matter, and I think it's going to be fun."

Pospisil, a fourth-round pick (No. 105) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) in 144 games, all with Calgary. He had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and played three games in the 2026 Olympic qualifiers.

The Flames (41-27-14) tied the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference but lost the tiebreaker, regulation plus overtime wins (40-36).

"I feel really good in Calgary," Pospisil said. "It feels like my second home, playing in front of the great fans. Last year, we had kind of bad luck, not [making] the playoffs. The job is still not done. Hopefully we can push it forward for this year.

"That's going to be the No. 1 goal, to make the playoffs. Once you make the playoffs, anything can happen."

Related Content

Parekh among decisions on defense for Flames heading into season

Slovakia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

Gadjovich brings Stanley Cup to community ice rink in Whitby

Blake rewarded with 8-year contract after checking all boxes for Hurricanes

Robertson among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Samberg signs 3-year, $17.25 million contract with Jets, avoids arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

NHL announces multiyear streaming deal with DAZN

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Golden Knights add Marner with eye on return to Stanley Cup Final

Maple Leafs add Maccelli, Joshua after trading Marner to Golden Knights

Cristall poised for big push to make Capitals roster out of training camp

General managers came together for 'great face-off' in January 1998

Hagens continuing to put in work despite hectic schedule

Super 16: Golden Knights, Hurricanes climb power rankings after offseason moves

Barzal hits 2 holes-in-one on Long Island golf course

2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 3

Lightning add Holmberg, Katchouk for forward depth