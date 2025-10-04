Evangelista signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Predators

Restricted free agent forward had 32 points for Nashville last season

luke evangelista NSH contract

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Luke Evangelista signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $3 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games for the Predators last season.

Selected by Nashville in the second round (No. 42) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Evangelista has 86 points (33 goals, 53 assists) in 172 regular-season games and one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Predators open the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNOH).

