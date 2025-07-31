Levi signs 2-year, $1.625 million contract with Sabres

Goalie played majority of last season in AHL, was restricted free agent

Devon Levi BUF

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Devon Levi signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $812,500.

The 23-year-old goalie, who was a restricted free agent, played the majority of last season with Rochester of the American Hockey League, where he was 25-13-4 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and a league-leading seven shutouts. Levi was 2-7-0 with a 4.12 GAA and an .872 save percentage in nine games (eight starts) for the Sabres.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (No. 212) at the 2020 NHL Draft, Levi is 17-17-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 NHL games (36 starts) all with Buffalo. He was acquired by the Sabres in a trade that sent forward Sam Reinhart to Florida on July 24, 2021.

Levi was Buffalo’s lone remaining restricted free agent.

