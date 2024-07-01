Roy signs 6-year, $34.5 million contract with Capitals

Matt Roy signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 29-year-old defenseman had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season and two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Matt is a steady right-handed defenseman who plays important minutes against the opposition's top players and is extremely responsible in his own end," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "We feel his addition will help strengthen our blueline for the next several years."

Selected by Los Angeles in the seventh round (No. 194) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy has 106 points (24 goals, 82 assists) in 369 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 18 playoff games.

Washington also acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators on Monday for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.