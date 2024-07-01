Lindholm, Zadorov each signs contract with Bruins

Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov each signed a contract with the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Lindholm, a 29-year-old forward had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames last season, including 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 26 games after he was acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Flames on Jan. 31.

He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (No. 5) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Lindholm has 557 points (218 goals, 339 assists) in 818 regular-season games for the Canucks, Flames and Hurricanes and 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 playoff games.