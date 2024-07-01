Free agent buzz: Oilers re-sign Brown to 1-year contract

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown signed a one-year, $1 million contract to stay with the Oilers on Monday.

The 30-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent at noon ET. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Edmonton lost the Stanley Cup Final in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

"Yeah, of course, this is where I want to be," Brown said June 26. "I think my heart is here and everything that we went through, and on top of that, just the fans and patience they showed me and the way the treated me when I scored (first goal). It's a really special place to play and I think I'm starting to see that. You hear about it, but it feels like a team getting better and better and so many committed, motivated determined guys, the kind of guys you want to be around. "

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Brown has 228 points (94 goals, 134 assists) in 519 regular-season games for the Oilers, Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 39 playoff games.

"My heart's in Edmonton," he said. "I'm a competitor and the way that I want to play. It's easier for me to commit to my role when you're on a good club like this, to commit to defense, penalty killing and the type of game that I think the depth guys on our team did a good job on when you're playing for things that seem meaningful and you're not on the outside looking in at the playoffs."

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report