Welcome to the NHL free agency buzz. Free agency begins Monday and teams are either signing their players, trading them away or making plans to move on without them. Here's a look around the League at the latest doings:
Free agent buzz: Oilers re-sign Brown to 1-year contract
Perron joins Senators; Kulikov stays with Panthers; Woll's new deal with Maple Leafs starts in 2025-26
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Edmonton Oilers
Connor Brown signed a one-year, $1 million contract to stay with the Oilers on Monday.
The 30-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent at noon ET. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Edmonton lost the Stanley Cup Final in seven games to the Florida Panthers.
"Yeah, of course, this is where I want to be," Brown said June 26. "I think my heart is here and everything that we went through, and on top of that, just the fans and patience they showed me and the way the treated me when I scored (first goal). It's a really special place to play and I think I'm starting to see that. You hear about it, but it feels like a team getting better and better and so many committed, motivated determined guys, the kind of guys you want to be around. "
Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Brown has 228 points (94 goals, 134 assists) in 519 regular-season games for the Oilers, Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 39 playoff games.
"My heart's in Edmonton," he said. "I'm a competitor and the way that I want to play. It's easier for me to commit to my role when you're on a good club like this, to commit to defense, penalty killing and the type of game that I think the depth guys on our team did a good job on when you're playing for things that seem meaningful and you're not on the outside looking in at the playoffs."
NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report
Florida Panthers
Dmitry Kulikov signed a four-year contract to stay with the Panthers. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The 33-year-old defenseman was eligible to become a UFA. He had 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) in 76 regular-season games last season and two assists in 24 playoff games to help the Panthers win the Cup.
"Dmitry's stout defensive play and strong physicality were crucial to winning our first Stanley Cup," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "We are excited that he will be a Florida Panther for years to come."
Selected by Florida in the first round (No. 14) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Kulikov has 234 points (46 goals, 188 assists) in 948 regular-season games for the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 53 playoff games.
Ottawa Senators
David Perron signed a two-year contract with the Senators.
The 36-year-old forward had 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 76 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season.
Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Perron has 768 points (310 goals, 458 assists) in 1,131 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers and 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) in 104 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Perron won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.
Ottawa also signed Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old forward had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 63 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and no points in two playoff games. He has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 241 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks after he was selected by the Sharks in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll signed a three-year, $10.98 million contract with the Maple Leafs. It has an average annual value of $3.66 million and begins in the 2025-26 season.
The 25-year-old goalie was 12-11-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 25 games (23 starts) for the Maple Leafs last season and 2-2 with a 0.86 GAA and .964 save percentage in three playoff games.
Selected by Toronto in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll is 21-13-1 with a 2.76 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout in 36 NHL games, all with the Maple Leafs, and 3-2 with a 1.78 GAA and .933 save percentage in seven playoff games.
Washington Capitals
Connor McMichael signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Capitals ($2.1 million AAV) in lieu of becoming a restricted free agent.
The 23-year-old forward had an NHL career-high 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Capitals last season and one goal in four playoff games.
Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 25) of the 2019 NHL Draft, McMichael has 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 155 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight playoff games.
St. Louis Blues
Kasperi Kapanen signed a one-year, $1 million contract to remain with the Blues.
The 27-year-old forward had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 73 games for the Blues last season.
Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (No. 22) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kapanen has 208 points (84 goals, 124 assists) in 460 regular-season games for the Blues, Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 38 playoff games.
Philadelphia Flyers
Erik Johnson signed a one-year, $1 million contract to stay with the Flyers.
The 36-year-old defenseman had six points (five goals, one assist) in 67 games for the Flyers and Buffalo Sabres last season, including three points (two goals, one assist) in 17 games after he was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade with Buffalo on March 8.
"We're very happy to bring Erik back for next season," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "Since arriving at the deadline, Erik has fit seamlessly into our locker room and logged important minutes for us. His presence and championship experience, especially for our defensive core of players, will be valuable for our team throughout an entire season."
The No. 1 pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL Draft, Johnson has 343 points (93 goals, 250 assists) in 987 regular-season games for the Flyers, Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Blues and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 55 playoff games.
Johnson won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.