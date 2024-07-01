Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson each signed seven-year contracts with the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Montour, a defenseman who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with an average annual value of $7.14 million.

Stephenson, a center who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and the Washington Capitals in 2017-18, signed a seven-year, $43.75 contract with an annual average value of $6.25 million.

Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Panthers last season and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"There's so many things that go into it," Montour told TSN on Monday. "Intriguing and you can see the passion that that sports city has. A team that was one win away from the conference finals, what, two years ago? ... It was a team that pressed on trying to win, wanting to win and that is their main goal to get there."