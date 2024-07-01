Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

Defenseman won Cup with Florida last season, center is 2-time champ

Montour Stephenson sign with SEA

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson each signed seven-year contracts with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. 

Montour, a defenseman who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with an average annual value of $7.14 million.

Stephenson, a center who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and the Washington Capitals in 2017-18, signed a seven-year, $43.75 contract with an annual average value of $6.25 million.
Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Panthers last season and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"There's so many things that go into it," Montour told TSN on Monday. "Intriguing and you can see the passion that that sports city has. A team that was one win away from the conference finals, what, two years ago? ... It was a team that pressed on trying to win, wanting to win and that is their main goal to get there."

NHL Tonight on Brandon Montour signing with the Kraken

Montour had NHL career highs in goals (16), assists (57) and points (73) in 80 games for Florida in 2022-23.

"First time kind of going through this whole experience," Montour said. "Excited to be in Seattle. It's been a long process. ... An up and down week but excited to get going."

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 55) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Montour has 252 points (66 goals, 186 assists) in 520 regular-season games for the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Ducks and 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 82 playoff games.

"Brandon is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him joining our organization," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "We're looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL."

Stephenson had 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 regular-season games last season and one assist in seven playoff games. 

He has 270 points (89 goals, 181 assists) in 495 regular-season games, and 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 95 playoff games with the Capitals and Golden Knights.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Talbot signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Red Wings

Reinhart signs 8-year contract with Panthers

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Tanev signs 6-year, $27 million contract with Maple Leafs

Kane signs 1-year contract with Red Wings

Guentzel signs 7-year, $63 million contract with Lightning

DeBrusk signs 7-year, $38.5 million contract with Canucks

Free Agency

Arvidsson signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Oilers

DeBrusk signs 7-year, $38.5 million contract with Canucks

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Bertuzzi, Teravainen each sign with Blackhawks

Free agent buzz: Kulikov signs 4-year deal to stay with Panthers

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Sharangovich signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract with Flames

Pesce signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Devils

Roy signs 6-year, $34.5 million contract with Capitals

Duclair signs 4-year contract with Islanders

Lindholm, Zadorov each signs contract with Bruins

Talbot signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Red Wings

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Stamkos posts goodbye message to Lightning, fans on social media

Domi signs 4-year, $15 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

Tanev signs 6-year, $27 million contract with Maple Leafs

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Montour among best

Top NHL free agent forwards: Stamkos, Marchessault among best