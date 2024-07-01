Duclair signs 4-year contract with Islanders

Anthony Duclair signed a four-year contract with the New York Islanders on Monday. Financial terms were not released.

The 28-year-old forward had 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks last season, including 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 games after he was acquired by the Lightning in a trade with the Sharks on March 7.

Duclair had two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Duclair has 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) in 563 regular-season games for the Lightning, Sharks, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and Rangers and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 39 playoff games.

Also on Monday, New York signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old had 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 61 games for the Islanders and Panthers last season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in five playoff games.

Selected by Columbus in the fourth round (No. 98) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Reilly has 122 points (18 goals, 104 assists) in 400 regular-season games for the Islanders, Panthers, Boston Bruins, Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild and six points (one goal, five assists) in 21 playoff games.