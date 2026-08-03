Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2026-27

1. Tage Thompson, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 31st

Thompson leads a group of 10 Sabres players in the top 250 rankings. He and his elite shot should keep him among the League leaders in goals and shots on goal. Thompson, who’s 28 years old, is the only player to score at least 40 goals in each of the past two seasons and ranked sixth in shot attempts (557) and eighth in shots on goal (272) last season. Thompson also provides category coverage in standard leagues counting hits; he was one of three 40-goal scorers with at least 80 hits (85) last season, joining Nashville Predators teammates Filip Forsberg (40 goals, 124 hits) and Steven Stamkos (42 goals, 89 hits).

NHL.com point projection: 83

2. Rasmus Dahlin, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 39th

Dahlin is coming off a career high in points (74 in 77 games) and even-strength points (52). Sabres defensemen combined for 55 fantasy points, tied for the second-most in the NHL behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (58). Dahlin was the only defenseman and one of two players in the League with at least 70 points, 70 blocks (79) and 60 hits (67) last season (other: Juraj Slafkovsky of Montreal Canadiens) and is a fringe top five fantasy defenseman (currently No. 6).

NHL.com point projection: 75