As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Buffalo Sabres players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2026-27
Dahlin's all-around numbers make him among NHL's most coveted defensemen
© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Tage Thompson, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 31st
Thompson leads a group of 10 Sabres players in the top 250 rankings. He and his elite shot should keep him among the League leaders in goals and shots on goal. Thompson, who’s 28 years old, is the only player to score at least 40 goals in each of the past two seasons and ranked sixth in shot attempts (557) and eighth in shots on goal (272) last season. Thompson also provides category coverage in standard leagues counting hits; he was one of three 40-goal scorers with at least 80 hits (85) last season, joining Nashville Predators teammates Filip Forsberg (40 goals, 124 hits) and Steven Stamkos (42 goals, 89 hits).
NHL.com point projection: 83
2. Rasmus Dahlin, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 39th
Dahlin is coming off a career high in points (74 in 77 games) and even-strength points (52). Sabres defensemen combined for 55 fantasy points, tied for the second-most in the NHL behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (58). Dahlin was the only defenseman and one of two players in the League with at least 70 points, 70 blocks (79) and 60 hits (67) last season (other: Juraj Slafkovsky of Montreal Canadiens) and is a fringe top five fantasy defenseman (currently No. 6).
NHL.com point projection: 75
3. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 131st
The Sabres, who were one of six teams with three or more goalies playing at least 15 games last season (Alex Lyon: 36; Luukkonen: 35; Colten Ellis: 16), ranked third in team save percentage (.900). Luukkonen had 22 wins and a .910 save percentage in 34 starts and could be part of an efficient time share with Lyon again. Luukkonen had totals of 27 wins and five shutouts in 2023-24 and could have an even higher ceiling with a deep roster around him.
NHL.com win projection: 29
4. Josh Doan, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 135th
Doan was one of the NHL’s biggest surprises last season, scoring a career-high 25 goals while playing in all 82 games for the Sabres after being acquired from the Utah Mammoth last offseason. Doan was the only NHL player to have at least 50 points (52), 30 blocks (31) and 75 hits (78) while averaging fewer than 16:00 per game (15:52) last season. Nine of Doan’s 25 goals came on the power play, where he should continue to see time on Buffalo’s top unit with exposure to Thompson and Dahlin.
NHL.com fantasy point projection: 61
5. Zach Benson, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 136th
Benson set NHL career highs in points (43), goals (13), assists (30), short-handed points (two), game-winning goals (four) and average ice time (15:53 per game) in 65 games last season. He also had a strong showing in the postseason with nine points (five goals, four assists) and 26 shots on goal in 13 games while averaging an ice time of 17:06 per game. Benson is one of four Sabres on the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats, and should see even more top-six usage following the departure of Alex Tuch (others: Doan, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs).
NHL.com point projection: 60
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Other BUF players on preseason draft lists:
Category coverage players: Mattias Samuelsson, D (point projection: 43); Ryan McLeod, F (point projection: 55)
Potential draft bargains: Josh Norris, F (point projection: 56); Jason Zucker, F (point projection: 52)
Sleeper candidates: Jack Quinn, F (point projection: 53), Owen Power, D (point projection: 36)
Deep sleepers: Peyton Krebs, F (point projection: 40); Alex Lyon, G (win projection: 15)
Breakout candidate: Olen Zellweger, D (point projection: 35)
Rookie to watch: Konsta Helenius, F (point projection: 49)
Player to watch in keeper / dynasty leagues: Jiri Kulich, F
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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