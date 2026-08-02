Boston Bruins fantasy projections for 2026-27

2. Jeremy Swayman, G

NHL.com fantasy rank: 62

Swayman had a career-high 31 wins (tied for fourth in NHL) last season and ranked highly at his position in even-strength save percentage (.923; tied for second), saves (1,426; fifth) and games played (55; tied for ninth). Among goalies who played at least 20 home games last season, Swayman ranked first in home save percentage (.920), was tied for second in home goals-against average (2.18) and tied for fourth in home wins (19-7-1). The 27-year-old finished third among goalies in standard fantasy leagues last season (582.0 fantasy points; behind Logan Thompson’s 623.8, Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 619.6) and is ranked inside the top 10 fantasy hockey goalie rankings this season.

NHL.com win projection: 33

3. Morgan Geekie, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 111

Geekie had NHL career highs in points (68 in 81 games), goals (39), assists (29), power-play goals (12), power-play points (24), shots on goal (181) and average ice time (17:24 per game) last season. Over the past two seasons combined, Geekie leads the Bruins in even-strength goals (56; tied for 10th in NHL) and is tied with Pastrnak in goals (72; tied for 15th in League). Geekie, who has 89 goals in three seasons with the Bruins (compared to 22 goals in four combined seasons with Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken), was tied for sixth in the entire NHL last season in slap shot goals (seven) and tied for third in tipped goals (seven). Geekie is a perennial fantasy draft bargain who could be attainable around the top 100 overall.

NHL.com point projection: 69