Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2026-27

1. Cutter Gauthier, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 29th

Gauthier ranked sixth in the NHL in shots on goal (285) last season and was tied for 11th in goals (NHL career-high 41); he also was among the leaders in even-strength goals (30; tied for 10th) and game-winning goals (seven; tied for 11th). Gauthier is among the top 30 overall fantasy players and Anaheim's top-ranked option for standard redraft leagues with better coverage of hits (64 last season) than teammate Leo Carlsson (14). Gauthier, 22, also is in the top 10 overall of the fantasy keeper rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.

NHL.com point projection: 80