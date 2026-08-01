As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Anaheim Ducks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2026-27
Gauthier, Carlsson, Sennecke could be top targets among forwards
© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images
1. Cutter Gauthier, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 29th
Gauthier ranked sixth in the NHL in shots on goal (285) last season and was tied for 11th in goals (NHL career-high 41); he also was among the leaders in even-strength goals (30; tied for 10th) and game-winning goals (seven; tied for 11th). Gauthier is among the top 30 overall fantasy players and Anaheim's top-ranked option for standard redraft leagues with better coverage of hits (64 last season) than teammate Leo Carlsson (14). Gauthier, 22, also is in the top 10 overall of the fantasy keeper rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 80
2. Leo Carlsson, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 34th
Carlsson started last season strong with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in his first 29 games and finished with NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (38), points (67), power-play points (18) and shots on goal (193) in 70 games. Carlsson, who led Anaheim in points per game (0.96) last season, helped the Ducks end their seven-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought and had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 postseason games as they won a playoff round for the first time since 2017. Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is an elite two-way talent at 21 years old and among the top 10 options for keeper and dynasty formats.
NHL.com point projection: 82
3. Beckett Sennecke, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 73rd
Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led the League's rookies in even-strength points (46) last season. He tied Matthew Schaefer for most goals among rookies (23) and was second among rookies with 60 points (Ivan Demidov, 62). Sennecke, who was one of seven NHL players last season with at least 20 goals, 60 points, 190 shots on goal (197) and 90 hits (97), is ranked among the 20 best options for keeper and dynasty leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 68
4. Jackson LaCombe, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 88th
LaCombe ranked 16th among NHL defensemen in points (NHL career-high 58) and was tied for 12th at the position in assists (48) and even-strength points (39). The 25-year-old continued to thrive offensively even after veteran John Carlson was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, and had a breakout postseason (10 points in 11 games), ranking sixth among defensemen in points per game (0.83; minimum 10 playoff games). Now, after Carlson’s departure during the offseason, LaCombe should be considered a top 15 fantasy defenseman for redraft leagues and a fringe top five option at the position in keeper leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 65
5. Lukas Dostal, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 178th
Dostal had one of the heaviest workloads in the NHL last season, ranking eighth in the League in wins (30) and games played (56), each an NHL career high. The 26-year-old, who also had six wins in 12 playoff games, is a fringe top-20 goalie option for fantasy redraft leagues and has the potential to be a late-round steal if he improves his peripheral categories.
NHL.com win projection: 31
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Other ANA players on preseason draft lists:
Category coverage players: Chris Kreider, F (point projection: 52); Frank Vatrano, F (point projection: 40)
Potential draft bargains: Mikael Granlund, F (point projection: 59); Alex Killorn, F (point projection: 41)
Breakout candidate: Pavel Mintyukov, D (point projection: 30)
Player to watch in keeper / dynasty leagues: Roger McQueen, F
Key injury: Troy Terry, F (hip surgery)
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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