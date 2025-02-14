3 Keys: Finland vs. Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off

FINLAND (0-0-0-1) vs. SWEDEN (0-0-1-0)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Lankinen gets call to provide spark in goal; Hedman & Co. seek fast start against rivals
MONTREAL -- Sweden and Finland will play for standings points in the 4 Nations Face-Off, bragging rights and much more when the rival nations go head-to-head in the matinee of a rivalry doubleheader at Bell Centre on Saturday.
The United States and Canada play the primetime game Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
"The rivalry comes from obviously the borders being very close and just the history between Sweden and Finland in different kinds of sports," Sweden captain Victor Hedman said. "I think you if ask them, they say they're the big brother. If you ask us, we're the big brother."
Sweden is third in the 4 Nations Face-Off standings with one point it earned in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada on Wednesday. Finland lost 6-1 to the U.S. on Thursday and will be eliminated from contention to be in the final if they lose to Sweden in regulation.
"I think you will be ready if you're going to play in Finland-Sweden," Finland forward Anton Lundell said. "You don't need extra motivation."
The Finns will be making a goaltending change, going to Kevin Lankinen to start against Sweden after Juuse Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots, including four on 12 in the third period, in the loss to the United States.
Sweden is expected to have the same lineup it used against Canada, which means goalie Filip Gustavsson will start again after making 24 saves on 28 shots, including 19 on 21 after the first period, against Canada.
"We're looking at everybody's healthy, everybody's fresh, so hopefully we can dress the team in the exact way we want," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said.
1. Finnishing touch
Finland had 21 shots on goal in the 6-1 loss to the United States. The Finns feel they passed up on some opportunities to test U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck. They don't want to have the same problem against Gustavsson and the Swedes.
The forward line featuring Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz and Patrik Laine had as many shot attempts as giveaways (seven). Laine was the only one of the three to get a shot on goal.
Aho also lost nine of 14 face-offs.
"Especially (Sebastian) Aho, that breakout, 2-on-1 situation, he had a chance to shoot, and he knows that," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "But, overall, our breakouts were not that good, so we need to improve those and, of course, take more shots."
Forward Mikko Rantanen also said turnovers were a problem for the Finns, but he agreed they need to have a more aggressive approach to shooting the puck.
"Maybe we were overpassing it," Rantanen said. "Obviously, things in a game happen quick and if you execute, they're probably in the back of the net, so it's always easy after to say you should have shot when you tried to make a play in that moment. But it's better for us if we simplify a little bit offensively, try to get pucks to the net more and crash the net more."
2. Start on time
Finland had a good start against the United States. It had a 1-0 lead on Henri Jokiharju's goal at 7:31 of the first period.
The same was not the case for Sweden against Canada. It can't happen again.
The Swedes were down 1-0 on Nathan MacKinnon's power-play goal 56 seconds into the first period. Canada needed 12 seconds and one shot on the power play to cash in with William Nylander in the box for high-sticking MacKinnon.
It was 2-0 at 13:15, when Brad Marchand scored on a 2-on-1 with Brayden Point.
Hedman joked that the pregame on-ice ceremony featuring Mario Lemieux might have gotten to the Swedes. Nylander's penalty definitely did.
"Keep Mario off the ice and don't take a penalty," Hedman said.
Kidding aside, a strong start for the Swedes could plant a seed of doubt into the Finns, putting more pressure on the team that knows a regulation loss will eliminate it from championship contention.
"We've got to try to play more together than we did (Thursday) if we want to beat Sweden," Rantanen said.
3. Lankinen's turn
Finland is turning to Lankinen to try to keep it alive in the tournament. He arguably should have been the goalie they turned to against the United States too considering the season he's having with the Vancouver Canucks versus how Saros has played for the Nashville Predators.
Lankinen is 19-8-7 with four shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 34 games (32 starts) this season.
Prior to the break for the tournament, Saros was 0-5-0 with a 4.43 GAA and .862 save percentage in six starts with Nashville since Jan. 21. He is 11-23-6 with 2.95 GAA, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 41 games (all starts) this season.
"Obviously, (Lankinen) has always been a good goalie and now I feel like he's playing with high confidence in Vancouver, which is nice to see," Rantanen said. "I'm happy for him. He's almost battling there to be the starting goalie with (Thatcher) Demko there, so it tells how well he's playing."
Finland projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Aleksander Barkov -- Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikael Granlund
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Niko Mikkola -- Esa Lindell
Olli Maatta -- Henri Jokiharju
Urho Vaakanainen -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: none
Sweden projected lineup
William Nylander -- Mika Zibanejad -- Rickard Rakell
Adrian Kempe -- Elias Pettersson -- Filip Forsberg
Jesper Bratt -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Lucas Raymond
Gustav Nyquist -- Elias Lindholm -- Viktor Arvidsson
Victor Hedman -- Jonas Brodin
Mattias Ekholm -- Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Gustav Forsling
Filip Gustavsson
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Leo Carlsson, Rasmus Andersson, Samuel Ersson
Injured: none
Status report: Pennanen said Friday that he's leaving open the possibility for a lineup change beyond Lankinen in for Saros. When asked if he's playing, Kakko, a forward, said he hadn't been told yet. Valimaki, a defenseman, said he is not playing for a second straight game.