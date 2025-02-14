4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin

Jonas Brodin of Sweden will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his third entry, the Minnesota Wild defenseman writes about what he's done in Montreal since Sweden's game Wednesday, his favorite foods and playing rival Finland at Bell Center in Montreal on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

After the game Wednesday, we had a team dinner at the hotel and just took it easy. I tried to sleep, but it took a while to get to sleep. Then we had a good day off yesterday. There was a lot of snow yesterday, so I didn't go outside, but did some sauna at the hotel and just prepared the body for tomorrow. Then we went for a dinner and watched the U.S.-Finland game on TV. It was a pretty good game.

Today was a normal practice day. Now I'm going to go back to the hotel, relax and go for dinner. I don't have any family in town, so for me it's just relaxing and getting excited for tomorrow.

As for my favorite cuisine, I mix it up. Yesterday I had sushi. Tonight I'll probably go for Italian. I eat everything. I love food. I like to eat. It doesn't matter to me; I just join the guys wherever they want to go. I'll eat everything.

I actually love early games. They are my favorite. And everyone in Finland and Sweden can watch it too. It will be on at 8 p.m. local time there. There are going to be a lot of Swedish people watching, so we are going to try to do our best and get a win for them.

It's fun to play against Finland. I have a really good friend on the team too, in Mikael Granlund, and so it's going to be fun to play against him too. When I get out there, I don't even think about that though. I will just try to play my best and try to win the game. And then after the game, it's like normal.