Finland-Sweden game in 4 Nations Face-Off turns NHL teammates into foes

MONTREAL -- Kevin Lankinen and Elias Pettersson flew to the 4 Nations Face-Off together, the Vancouver Canucks teammates discussing a few different topics.

The rivalry between their countries in hockey -- Lankinen is from Finland and Pettersson from Sweden -- was one of them.

“Obviously since they announced the team, we’ve had some pretty good chats about this tournament,” said Lankinen, who will start for Finland in goal against Sweden at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The two last faced each other in the IIHF World Championship in 2019. Finland defeated Sweden 5-4 in overtime in the quarterfinals and went on to win gold; Lankinen allowed four goals on 18 shots in that game, including one by Pettersson.

“As of now we’re not teammates for a week,” Lankinen said. “But maybe when we get back, we’ll talk more.”

When Pettersson found out Lankinen was starting for Finland, the forward said with a grin, “He’s having a fantastic year for us. He’s been standing on his head but hopefully he has a night off tomorrow.”

Yes, that seems to be the general gist of those NHL players from Sweden or Finland who will be playing against each other on Saturday: You’re still my friend, hope you have a great tournament, but not against us and we’ll talk once it’s over.

“Obviously it's always a rivalry between Sweden and Finland but I mean, you saw it in the first game playing Sid (Pittsburgh Penguins and Canada captain Sidney Crosby) there, said Sweden forward Rickard Rakell, a teammate of Crosby with the Penguins, referring to Canada's 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden in the tournament opener Wednesday. "I think when you're here, all you're thinking about is winning hockey games, and being teammates in a club team doesn't mean that much.

“But, yeah, it's a great challenge for us tomorrow. I think everybody has realized it's not going to be any easy games here and we're just going to try to build from the first game. We obviously didn't get the start that we wanted to but after that, I think we really felt good about our game and hopefully you can just get better from that, learn from that, and just get some more chemistry within our group. We're excited for tomorrow.”

Sweden has one point in the tournament after the OT loss to Canada; Finland has zero points following a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.

Forward Filip Forsberg said Thursday that the rivalry between his native Sweden and Finland “goes back to medieval times, pretty much.”

In recent history, Sweden has defeated Finland four times in seven games at NHL international tournaments, including a 2-0 shutout win in their latest matchup, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey round robin.