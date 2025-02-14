Lankinen to start in goal for Finland vs. Sweden in 4 Nations

Switch made after Saros allows 6 goals against United States in opener

Lankinen_FIN_4N-practice

© Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- Kevin Lankinen will start in goal for Finland when it takes on rival Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Coach Antti Pennanen said he felt the team needed a change after Juuse Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.

“We have three good goalies. It’s a good situation for us,” Pennanen said. “’Juice,’ I think he was really good the first 40 minutes, but 6-1, so we have to do something. Kevin has played good games lately, so that was behind that decision.”

Lankinen, who is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts) for the Vancouver Canucks this season, said it would be “a dream come true” to play against Sweden.

“That’s what every little kid is dreaming about," he said, "especially the tournaments like this. Not just to play against the best (but also) representing your own country. That’s what we work so hard for.”

Lankinen last played for Finland in the 2019 IIHF World Championship, where he helped it win the gold medal by making 43 saves in a 3-1 victory against Canada in the final. He also made 14 saves and assisted on the winning goal scored by Sakari Manninen in a 5-4 overtime win against Sweden in the quarterfinals of that tournament.

The 29-year-old Helsinki native said he understands the importance of playing against Sweden and the pressure that comes with that, but is embracing the opportunity.

“There’s always pressure no matter who we play,” Lankinen said. “So I just focus on my own game. It doesn’t matter who we play. I’m just going to compete and do whatever I can.”

Saros, who has started at least 40 games for the Nashville Predators every season since 2019-20, entered the 4 Nations having lost five straight games for the Predators, with a 3.91 GAA and .881 save percentage during that span.

