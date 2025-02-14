Lankinen to start in goal for Finland vs. Sweden in 4 Nations

MONTREAL -- Kevin Lankinen will start in goal for Finland when it takes on rival Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Coach Antti Pennanen said he felt the team needed a change after Juuse Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.

“We have three good goalies. It’s a good situation for us,” Pennanen said. “’Juice,’ I think he was really good the first 40 minutes, but 6-1, so we have to do something. Kevin has played good games lately, so that was behind that decision.”

Lankinen, who is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts) for the Vancouver Canucks this season, said it would be “a dream come true” to play against Sweden.

“That’s what every little kid is dreaming about," he said, "especially the tournaments like this. Not just to play against the best (but also) representing your own country. That’s what we work so hard for.”