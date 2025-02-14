United States to embrace 'bad guys' role against Canada in 4 Nations

MONTREAL -- Charlie McAvoy plays for the Boston Bruins. He is already a villain in Montreal just because of the NHL colors he wears. For him, being booed at Bell Centre is nothing new.

But the defenseman knows the vitriol directed toward him and his United States teammates is going to hit a whole other level Saturday when the U.S. and Canada meet in the 4 Nations Face-Off (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

“It's nothing that won't be familiar to me,” McAvoy said Friday.

The U.S. players already are used to it.

The booing started in full throat Wednesday, when center Auston Matthews, while being introduced as one of the four team captains in the tournament, heard it before Canada played Sweden.

During warmups Thursday, the crowd rained down boos whenever a U.S. player was shown on the big screen before their game against Finland, and the cat calls continued during the pregame introductions.

During the United States’ 6-1 win, there were boos whenever Matthews -- who also plays for the rival Toronto Maple Leafs -- touched the puck, and a few anti-U.S. chants could be heard as well.

And this was during a game against Finland. Saturday night, expect the anger and decibel level to hit all-time highs.

Bring it on, U.S. forward J.T. Miller said.

“I think we like it,” Miller said. “We know we’re in Canada, and I think that fires us up more than anything.”

One word that comes up a lot when the U.S. players talk about being the target of the Canadian fans’ ire is -- believe it or not -- fun.

That’s right, they not only embrace being the villains here, they are enjoying it.

“We’re kind of the bad guys, it’s a fun role to play,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “I know the environment tomorrow is going to be probably the most intense I’ve ever been a part of. So it’s these moments you dream of and it’s exciting to be a part of it. It’s stuff that you’ll take with you the rest of your life.”