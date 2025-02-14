4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim of Canada will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his third entry, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman writes about getting into his first full practice with Canada and partnering with Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings for the game against the United States at Bell Centre on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), as well as the atmosphere he expects. Canada's plans were further complicated by the absence of defensemen Cale Makar from practice Friday, after he played a Canada-high 28:06 in a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday. Makar is ill but expected to play. Finally, Sanheim talks about the unique challenges presented by U.S. forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, each of whom had two goals against Finland on Thursday.

I feel ready for the game against the United States on Saturday.

I said it the other day when I had to sit out the game against Sweden. I told them that I would be ready. Now the time has come. I feel good. Another good practice today. Got to play with Drew for some reps and I feel good heading into tomorrow.

Drew said right from the get-go, "I'm not going to shut up." He said, "I talk a lot." I think that makes it easier. He said, "You don't always have to listen, but I'm always going to be vocal," and I said, "That's great. I like hearing the communication and talking to my partner." So I think it's going to be an easy fit and I look forward to playing with him.

This is the biggest game of my life. Canada against the United States, Saturday night. It doesn't get much better than that. To represent your country is the dream. To do it on home soil and to do it at Bell Centre makes it more incredible. I think we saw it the other night against Sweden and I think it's going to be even better tomorrow, which is crazy to think because of how good that was. We are excited in here and we are ready for it.