4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Canada defenseman excited to be in lineup against U.S., learning Doughty as partner

Sanheim_4N-CAN-warm-ups

© Getty Images

By Travis Sanheim / Special to NHL.com

Travis Sanheim of Canada will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his third entry, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman writes about getting into his first full practice with Canada and partnering with Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings for the game against the United States at Bell Centre on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), as well as the atmosphere he expects. Canada's plans were further complicated by the absence of defensemen Cale Makar from practice Friday, after he played a Canada-high 28:06 in a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday. Makar is ill but expected to play. Finally, Sanheim talks about the unique challenges presented by U.S. forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, each of whom had two goals against Finland on Thursday.

I feel ready for the game against the United States on Saturday.

I said it the other day when I had to sit out the game against Sweden. I told them that I would be ready. Now the time has come. I feel good. Another good practice today. Got to play with Drew for some reps and I feel good heading into tomorrow.

Drew said right from the get-go, "I'm not going to shut up." He said, "I talk a lot." I think that makes it easier. He said, "You don't always have to listen, but I'm always going to be vocal," and I said, "That's great. I like hearing the communication and talking to my partner." So I think it's going to be an easy fit and I look forward to playing with him.

This is the biggest game of my life. Canada against the United States, Saturday night. It doesn't get much better than that. To represent your country is the dream. To do it on home soil and to do it at Bell Centre makes it more incredible. I think we saw it the other night against Sweden and I think it's going to be even better tomorrow, which is crazy to think because of how good that was. We are excited in here and we are ready for it.

I think we expect the game Saturday to be more physical than the game against Sweden, both us and the United States. I think that is what makes it such a good rivalry, the ability to play the game in different ways. It makes it more challenging, but it makes it more fun. I think we are up to that challenge and looking forward to it.

We watched the United States' game against Finland at the hotel. It was interesting. When I watch a game like that, I'm not doing much scouting. I try not to overthink it. Sometimes watching a game, your brain goes multiple different ways. I was just trying to relax last night and enjoy it.

The Tkachuks certainly stood out. They are great players; each is unique and stands out on their own. They bring different challenges. We are going to have to try to limit them and shut them down. It makes it that much more fun. We've seen what they have done in the past and we are looking forward to that.

It's hard because of all the changes on the blue line and with Cale not being at practice today. You don't really expect this. In the NHL, you can go a month or two without an injury on the back end. Now to have the challenges of injuries the first game in, it's different. But that's the nature of the game, next-man-up-type thing.

When the game against the United States comes, it'll be big, but I'll try to put all those emotions aside and play another hockey game. You are in an NHL building playing with other NHL players who you play against on a nightly basis. You can't overthink it; you just have to go out there and play your game and help the team win.

