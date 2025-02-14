Marchand, Bennett teaming up for Canada to push back against U.S.

BROSSARD, Quebec -- If Brady and Matthew Tkachuk and the United States want to flex their muscles in the huge showdown against Canada Saturday, Sam Bennett has a simple message for them: Bring it on.

“They’re physical, they’re in your face, that’s part of their game,” the Canada forward said Friday. “That’s what makes them really good. I expect a lot of that (Saturday).

“I expect us to give it right back to them.”

There it is. With those words, the gauntlet has officially been thrown down for Canada-U.S. on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), the highlight of the 4 Nations Face-Off to date.

And leading the charge for Canada’s pushback will be the unlikely duo of Bennett and his long-time rival Brad Marchand.

Grudge matches can create strange bedfellows. Or, in this case, unlikely linemates.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, a controversial hit by Bennett on Marchand caused the Bruins captain to miss the next two games with an upper-body injury. The Panthers forward did not receive any supplementary discipline on the play, but Marchand later said that Bennett “got away with one.”

Nine months later, foes have become friends. Now they have a common enemy in the U.S. Now it’s time to combine their forces.

And after watching the Tkachuk brothers physically pound on Finland in a 6-1 victory Thursday, Canada coach Jon Cooper and his staff decided to fight physical fire with physical fire.

As a result, Bennett, who was a healthy scratch for Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday, will play on a line with Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis.

Sandpaper, anyone?

Bennett and Marchand are two of the orneriest competitors in the League. They each are known for towing the line, if not crossing it at times. And if anyone knows how abrasive the Tkachuks can be, especially Matthew, it’s Bennett. After all, he and Matthew are teammates with the Panthers and helped Florida win the Stanley Cup last spring.

In an attempt to defeat the Tkachuks and the Americans, Bennett and Marchand are combining their forces. But before they get to that task, did they discuss the playoff incident of last spring first?

"We didn't really get into it,” Marchand said. “I just told him I'm not passing him the puck.”

He laughed.

“No, we were just joking around. Stuff happens out there. Whatever happens out there during the season, you let it go. We're all here for the same reason and fighting for the same goal. Those are things we can laugh about.”

For his part, Bennett said the two have let bygones be bygones.