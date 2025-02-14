MacKinnon, Werenski surprised with well wishes from family, friends before 4 Nations

“We’re so proud of you, nobody works harder on a daily basis,” Sarah said in the video. “Your dedication is honestly incredible. You deserve it all.

“I know the next couple weeks are going to go by really quick and be a bit of a blur, but hopefully you can take a few minutes and just soak it all in. Maybe think about telling 8-year-old Nathan that you’re playing for Team Canada, with and against the best players in the world with some of your closest friends.”

MacKinnon was touched after the video saying he might start crying and agreed with his sister that his 8-year-old self wouldn’t believe he was playing for Canada alongside Sidney Crosby.

“That message means a lot… She is always supporting me,” MacKinnon said in the video. “Unfortunately, I can’t go to her law office and support her as much. But yeah, that means a lot and she’s a great sister.”

Werenski’s grandparents and friends surprised him with their own sweet messages.

“Hello, Zach. This is grandpa. I am so proud of you,” Werenski’s grandfather said while wearing a USA jersey to start the video.