MacKinnon, Werenski surprised with well wishes from family, friends before 4 Nations

Canada forward, U.S. defenseman have sweet reaction to videos

Werenski MacKinnon surprise video
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nathan MacKinnon and Zach Werenski are making their nearest and dearest proud.

The Canadian forward and United States defenseman received special well wishes from their friends and family before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

In a video posted to social media, MacKinnon’s sister, Sarah, told her brother she was chosen to make the special message because their mother would be crying the entire video.

“We’re so proud of you, nobody works harder on a daily basis,” Sarah said in the video. “Your dedication is honestly incredible. You deserve it all.

“I know the next couple weeks are going to go by really quick and be a bit of a blur, but hopefully you can take a few minutes and just soak it all in. Maybe think about telling 8-year-old Nathan that you’re playing for Team Canada, with and against the best players in the world with some of your closest friends.”

MacKinnon was touched after the video saying he might start crying and agreed with his sister that his 8-year-old self wouldn’t believe he was playing for Canada alongside Sidney Crosby.

“That message means a lot… She is always supporting me,” MacKinnon said in the video. “Unfortunately, I can’t go to her law office and support her as much. But yeah, that means a lot and she’s a great sister.”

Werenski’s grandparents and friends surprised him with their own sweet messages.

“Hello, Zach. This is grandpa. I am so proud of you,” Werenski’s grandfather said while wearing a USA jersey to start the video.

The U.S. defenseman said the video made him emotional and that he loved his grandparents “so much.”

Videos of Werenski's friends congratulating him and telling him to “bring home some hardware” then played.

“Wow, that’s awesome,” Werenski said after watching the messages. “Thank you, guys, for that. That’s incredible.”

Related Content

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14

Make-A-Wish teen reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand calls himself Canada's ‘biggest fan’ in mic’d up moment after OT win

Finnish NBA star Markkanen rocks Finland's 4 Nations jersey

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14

Make-A-Wish teen reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand calls himself Canada's ‘biggest fan’ in mic’d up moment after OT win

Finnish NBA star Markkanen rocks Finland's 4 Nations jersey

Gustavsson robs Toews with impressive blocker save in 4 Nations opening night

Lemieux gets Canadian crowd roaring at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Celebrini, Hutson celebrate with Boston University after Beanpot Championship

QMJHL to rename Rookie of the Year trophy after Crosby

Flyers congratulate Eagles on social media after Super Bowl victory

Kings celebrate Lewis for 1,000th NHL game

Prince Harry drops puck before Canucks game to kick off 2025 Invictus Games 

Blues celebrate Suter’s 1,500th NHL game with custom T-shirts

Flyers wear Eagles jerseys during walk-ins ahead of Super Bowl

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Save of the Season? Lindgren makes amazing diving catch returning to empty net