Cole Harbour supporting Crosby, MacKinnon at 4 Nations Face-Off

Minor hockey team was on hand in Montreal to watch forwards help Canada defeat Sweden

cole harbour red wings group photo
By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

MONTREAL -- Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has come to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

And not just in the forms of two of its native sons, Canada forwards Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

No, members of the U18 AA Cole Harbour Red Wings, who are in Montreal for a minor hockey tournament, attended Canada’s 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday and the United States' 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday.

On one shoulder of their red and white jerseys is the No. 29 surrounded by the words, “Proud home of Nathan MacKinnon.” On the other is the No. 87 surrounded by the words, “Proud home of Sidney Crosby.”

cole harbour crosby mackinnon patch split

So, just imagine how pumped the team was on Wednesday when Crosby and MacKinnon combined for Canada’s first goal, followed by a second from Halifax, Nova Scotia, native Brad Marchand.

“It was an incredible night, an incredible atmosphere,” Red Wings coach Jamie Aalders said. “And after one period it was Nova Scotia 2, Sweden 0. It was awesome.

“Sid and Nate do so much to give back to our hockey association. The last couple of years we started Sidney Crosby and Nate MacKinnon awards. Each year we give out one to a player on each team, and they both send a little clip back thanking all the guys.

“That’s what makes it so special, because they can relate to them.”

Red Wings player Ethan Birmingham is one of them.

“It was pretty special, pretty electric, sitting there, seeing players from the little town we’re from being the top players out there,” he said. “Just the speed, the way they control the game.

“It’s just so cool to see people from where we live play in front of so many people. It makes me want to get better.”

When told on Friday the Red Wings had been in the building for Canada's victory against Sweden, MacKinnon broke into a huge grin.

“Obviously, we’re blessed to have three guys on the team from Nova Scotia,” he said. “Obviously, Brad and Sid are older than me, so those were guys from the area that I looked up to.”

The same way these Red Wings look up to him?

“I’m sure they look at Sid a little different than they look at me,” he said. “But yeah, I definitely appreciate the support. We all do.”

