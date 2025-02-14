Cole Harbour supporting Crosby, MacKinnon at 4 Nations Face-Off

So, just imagine how pumped the team was on Wednesday when Crosby and MacKinnon combined for Canada’s first goal, followed by a second from Halifax, Nova Scotia, native Brad Marchand.

“It was an incredible night, an incredible atmosphere,” Red Wings coach Jamie Aalders said. “And after one period it was Nova Scotia 2, Sweden 0. It was awesome.

“Sid and Nate do so much to give back to our hockey association. The last couple of years we started Sidney Crosby and Nate MacKinnon awards. Each year we give out one to a player on each team, and they both send a little clip back thanking all the guys.

“That’s what makes it so special, because they can relate to them.”

Red Wings player Ethan Birmingham is one of them.

“It was pretty special, pretty electric, sitting there, seeing players from the little town we’re from being the top players out there,” he said. “Just the speed, the way they control the game.

“It’s just so cool to see people from where we live play in front of so many people. It makes me want to get better.”