Cole Harbour supporting Crosby, MacKinnon at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has come to the 4 Nations Face-Off.
And not just in the forms of two of its native sons, Canada forwards Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.
No, members of the U18 AA Cole Harbour Red Wings, who are in Montreal for a minor hockey tournament, attended Canada’s 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday and the United States' 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday.
On one shoulder of their red and white jerseys is the No. 29 surrounded by the words, “Proud home of Nathan MacKinnon.” On the other is the No. 87 surrounded by the words, “Proud home of Sidney Crosby.”