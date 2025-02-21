McDavid, Canada defeat U.S. in OT to win 4 Nations Face-Off

The U.S. still has not won a best-on-best international tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. That remains its only best-on-best tournament win.

MacKinnon gave Canada a 1-0 lead 4:48 into the first period, scoring from the point with a wrist shot through traffic.

The U.S. tied it 1-1 on Tkachuk's goal at 16:52. It was the second shift for Tkachuk, Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk, a line change that coach Mike Sullivan first went to about three minutes before the goal.

Jack Eichel started the game as the center between the Tkachuk brothers, but Sullivan switched Matthews there, and it worked.

A simple rim around the boards by U.S. defenseman Noah Hanifin led to a turnover by Canada defenseman Devon Toews behind the goal line. Matthews got the puck with space behind the net and wrapped it around the right post into the low slot to Tkachuk, who got enough on his shot to get the puck past Binnington.

That line struck again on Sanderson's goal at 7:32 of the second period that put the U.S. up 2-1.

Brady Tkachuk's forecheck allowed the U.S. to get the puck up the wall to Zach Werenski at the point. The rebound of his shot came to Matthews on the right side. His attempt went off the stick of Canada’s Colton Parayko in the slot to Sanderson at the left hash marks, and the defenseman put the puck in.

Canada got even 2-2 on Bennett's goal at 14:00.

Canada gained possession along the wall in between the benches thanks to Adam Fox's errant pass out of the zone. Marner carried the puck in, slipped a pass to his left between Fox and Brock Nelson, and Bennett scored from below the left face-off circle, putting a shot over Hellebuyck's shoulder into the top left corner.

Matthew Tkachuk missed two shifts at the end of the second period and did not play the rest of the game despite staying on the bench.