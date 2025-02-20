McAvoy supports U.S. on social media before 4 Nations Face-Off final

Bruins defenseman out of hospital, posts Instagram story to celebrate

McAvoy split

© Charlie McAvoy / Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Charlie McAvoy is out of the hospital and went straight to Instagram to celebrate.

The Bruins defenseman, playing for the United States during the 4 Nations Face-Off, was injured during the team’s tournament-opening 6-1 win over Finland on Feb. 13 and was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday.

On Wednesday, McAvoy was treated for an infection in his right shoulder. As of Thursday, he’s “free as a bird” as he said on his Instagram story.

McAvoy posted a photo to his social media account, showing his car radio playing the Lynyrd Skynyrd hit song “Free Bird,” which the U.S. has been using as its goal song throughout the tournament.

While McAvoy still won’t suit up for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the U.S. and Canada on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), he's expected to be in attendance at TD Garden and clearly has his teammates on his mind.

